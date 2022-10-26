Janhvi Kapoor-inspired ethnic style guide for the upcoming wedding season

Whether it is dialing up a shimmer saree or pulling off a blingy lehenga, this Diwali Janhvi Kapoor proved she is the queen of fashion. If you are looking for festive outfits, you’ll be glad you stumbled upon this style guide inspired by Janhvi Kapoor. Here’s to Janhvi Kapoor-inspired eternal ethnic picks that made their way into festive dress code essentials.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra’s fish-cut lehenga set

Janhvi Kapoor made us fall in love with her all love again with her first Diwali look as she stepped out for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a green mermaid-style lehenga set by none other than Manish Malhotra. The glamorous ethnic fit of the actress was definitely the talk of the event. In fact, she managed to serve lessons on how to glam up your festive wardrobe. The Mili actress effortlessly slipped into a stunning blingy green lehenga set and made it look so easy. The three-piece lehenga set featured an exquisite blouse with a plunging neckline and an all-over stone, crystal, and peacock color sequin work along with strappy sleeves and a criss-cross detailing extending all the way to the back. The midriff-revealing blouse featured sultry cut-out detailing. The blingy blouse was paired with a heavy green/peacock-colored lehenga skirt that featured a mermaid-like fish-cut silhouette. The lehenga also featured a high waistline, a figure-hugging fitting along with tulle trims on the hem, and an all-over sequin embellishment. The heavy ensemble was accentuated with a matching dupatta made up of zari, taar work, sequins, and gota patti work. The diva styled the heavy dupatta on the side to flaunt her complete outfit. If you want to recreate Janhvi's lehenga look, you must go for a dewy finish along with glossy neutral lip shade, smoky eyes, neat eyeliner, mascara, defined eyebrows, and blushed cheeks. The star decided to go with loose curls that definitely added to her glam game. Janhvi decided to keep her accessories to a minimum and chose a statement emerald ring, matching earrings, and a pair of high heels. This outfit can be the perfect inspiration to create head-turning lehenga looks for any upcoming wedding you are invited to.

Janhvi Kapoor in an Itrh’s silver saree

The actress' next Diwali look that we went gaga over is this sartorial saree look as she stepped out for Amritpal Singh Bindra's grand Diwali party. Janhvi's classic silver saree stands out because of the saree's all-over crystal embellishment and the embellished sleeveless blouse that features a sweetheart neckline. The plunging neck and the thick straps and the sultry back hook make this pre-stitched saree the perfect glam pick for cocktails or other festivities. Made out of a fabulous figure-hugging fabric the stunning silver saree accentuated Janhvi's enviable curves as she stepped out in a pleated pallu to flaunt her midriff. To add to her look, she added a pair of statement-dangling earrings with embellishments that matched her saree. For her makeup, she went for mauve lips, flushed cheeks, a contoured face, smoky neutral eye shadow, and kohl-rich eyes, along with lengthened lashes, and defined brows. Right out of the shelves of clothing brand Itrh, Janhvi looks flawless in the silver saree. In fact, we are smitten by the way the star styled her complete look. Recreate this look for the next cocktail party you attend.

