Janhvi Kapoor is back in cricket-inspired outfit and this time shines in silver dress with blue sequins

Janhvi Kapoor is currently swamped with promotions for her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. But it isn't just the film that has got everyone talking. It is Janhvi’s promotional outfits that are grabbing the attention.

Unlike traditional promotional styles, Janhvi is going forward with different methods of dressing. You all must be thinking what does that mean? Well, it’s when an actor takes inspiration from their film’s aesthetic and themes and incorporates them into their outfits, and Janhvi is doing just that with her upcoming movie.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi revolves around the theme of cricket, and Janhvi is deftly incorporating the cricket theme into her promotional attire. The actress is embracing her character’s world both on and off screen, with accessories and designs evoking cricket. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look inspired by her film

The Gunjan Saxena actress recently stepped out in a stunning silver dress that caught everyone's eye. The dress was sleek with thin straps, a square neckline, and a length hitting just below the knees. The dress hugged her frame perfectly, accentuating her style. But what made it truly special was the intricate design on the front.

In striking blue sequins, there was a silhouette of a cricketer, complete with a bat in hand, and alongside it, a silhouette of a ball. The blue sequins added sparkle and shine to her glossy silver dress.

The unique design added a whole new level of charm to her dress, especially considering that her upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, is in line with cricket.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Good Luck Jerry actress’s attention to detail doesn’t stop at her outfit. She complimented her look with carefully chosen make-up and accessories. Her accessories included a pair of striking blue heels that perfectly matched the blue sequins on her dress, adding a pop of color to her look. She also wore silver earrings that enhanced the shimmer of her outfit.

In terms of beauty, Janhvi opted for a natural yet glamorous look. Her beauty picks featured brown eyeshadow with a hint of silver, adding a touch of sparkle to her eyes. She accentuated her features with blushed cheeks, ample highlighter for that radiant glow, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her straight hair framed her face beautifully.

Fans and fashion critics alike are loving Janhvi’s commitment to the part and the way her outfits capture the spirit of the movie. Seeing an actor go beyond typical glamor and establish such a strong connection with their role is truly refreshing.

Janhvi Kapoor is indeed setting a new trend in Bollywood with her method of dressing, and fans can't wait to see what she wears next! What is your take on it? Comment down your thoughts below!

