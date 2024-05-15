Janhvi Kapoor is rivaling the beauty of a garden full of flowers in floral saree, but don't overlook her ball-shaped purse

The floral prints, inspired by nature, are making a big splash in Bollywood. From red carpets to casual outfits, Bollywood celebs are adding freshness and vibrancy to their looks with florals. We recently saw Alia Bhatt in a floral saree at the Met Gala, and now the next celeb serving us a stunning floral saree look is the young and beautiful Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently bustling with promotions for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and she is delivering stunning looks consistently. All her outfits have elements related to cricket as the theme of her film also revolves around the sport. Taking a break from cricket-inspired looks, the Mili actress has now surprised us with a floral saree in white. Let’s break down her fresh look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fresh floral look

Janhvi Kapoor has taken a refreshing detour, stepping into the spotlight in a breathtaking white saree adorned with vibrant floral embroidery. Her sheer white saree boasts a delicate yet striking design, with multicolored florals embroidered along its hemline and scattered throughout the saree.

Complementing the saree is a white blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a sleeveless design, offering a modern twist to the traditional attire. Like the saree, the blouse is adorned with similar colorful floral embroidery, creating a cohesive look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glam and accessories

While the Good Luck Jerry actress decided to skip the cricket-themed elements in her outfit this time, she made sure to incorporate them into her accessories. Holding a small silver purse shaped like a ball, she added a playful nod to the sport.

Along with that, she graced her fingers with multiple stoned rings on her fingers. She also added a silver earring with dazzling flair.

In terms of beauty, the actress kept it fresh and radiant with blushed cheeks, silver eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. She accentuated her eyes with mascara and sleek eyeliner, adding definition to her eyes. Her make-up perfectly complemented her accessories and the outfit.

As for her hairstyle, Janhvi opted for a chic twist hairstyle adorned with florals, adding a touch of whimsy and romance to her look. The floral adornments added a charming finishing touch, enhancing the overall elegance and femininity of her ensemble.

In conclusion, the floral trend is blooming brightly in Bollywood, bringing a breath of fresh air and Janhvi’s saree is evidence of it.

Floral fashion is definitely here to stay, so the next time you are looking for some fashion inspiration, add a touch of floral magic to your wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput has also jumped on the bow trend with her black gown, and we're impressed