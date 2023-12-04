Janhvi Kapoor is truly and madly in love with floral sarees, styles it with a corset-fit blouse

Janhvi Kapoor, our adored and lovely actress, never ceases to wow us with her amazing beauty and sense of style. She recently attended a municipal event, and once again, her outstanding wardrobe selections have left us speechless. Her great fashion sense managed to draw everyone's attention, as she effortlessly wore a breathtaking flower-patterned neon saree in a vivid shade of yellow.

The flowery design and bright shade combined to create a new and energetic appearance for her. The Bawaal actress understands how to flaunt every dress she wears, as seen by this look. She continues to establish new trends with her perfect style and confidence, so let's have a look at the intricacies of her appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in floral-printed saree

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the function wearing a gorgeous yellow saree. The saree was a vibrant yellow, exuding a happy spirit that matched Janhvi's dazzling beauty well. The airy floral design, with gorgeous blue and red blossoms, brought a pop of color to the ensemble, making this saree even more fascinating. The exquisite thin yellow satin border on the saree added a touch of refinement to the entire appearance. The Good Luck Jerry fame wore the saree with a simple yet elegant yellow blouse with a deep scoop neckline for a touch of sexiness.

This lovely saree, named the Claire Printed French Chiffon Saree, was from the Shikaar Bagh’s collection. And, Kapoor’s this piece of six-yards cost Rs. 26,500.

Janhvi Kapoor’s hair, makeup and accessories

The Mili star’s evening look of accessories was incredibly charming and put the finishing touches to her gorgeous outfit. She chose a stone studded accessories style, which was a wonderful decision.

Starting with her earrings, Janhvi wore a set of gorgeous stone studded earrings with a tiny pearl connected at the end, which added a touch of elegance to her look. On the other hand, the stunning choker necklace she wore was the true show-stopper. This gorgeous item grabbed the show with its exquisite design and pink and silver stones set on it, producing a mesmerizing impression. Janhvi continued the trend by accessorizing her hands with similar bangles and a finger ring, finishing her ensemble with grace and style.

The Dhadak actress’ makeup for the evening was stunning, with a brilliant and lavishly radiant foundation base that made her complexion appear faultless. Her eye makeup also added base, with a cut crease pink eyeshadow that provided a punch of color to her outfit. The smeared eyeliner created a seductive and intriguing look for her eyes, while the mascara-coated lashes accentuated her innate attractiveness. Janhvi used a pink tint on her cheeks and lips to bring everything together, producing a coherent and harmonious makeup look.

Moving on, Kapoor’s haircut was loose waves that lent a sense of easy glamor to her entire look. Her hairstyle was smooth and professional thanks to the center part, which complemented her makeup and outfit nicely.

Tanya Ghavri, a renowned Bollywood stylist, created this gorgeous look, showcasing her amazing skill in styling mesmerizing ensembles.

Janhvi Kapoor, who appears to be infatuated with floral sarees, since she was photographed wearing one only a few days before this occasion, effortlessly manages to pull off every style she wears, including this floral saree ensemble. Previously, the actor has nailed the tissue saree trend beautifully, demonstrating her versatility and ability to pull off any style with ease.

