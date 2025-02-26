Janhvi Kapoor keeps it laid-back in a Rs 8.4K pajama set, showing how to make sleepwear work beyond the bedroom

Delivering memorable performances in her movies, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to rule the big screen once again with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan. For another workday, the actress was spotted with her co-star, effortlessly slaying the laid-back vibe in a pink and white checkered pajama set. Yes, it was a pajama set that definitely didn’t go unnoticed. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in the evening, perfectly syncing with the relaxed vibe of her outfit. The white and pink pajama set was from the brand Victoria’s Secret and came with a price tag of Rs 8,499. It was a cost-effective choice, perfect for elevating casual fashion and proving that pajamas can indeed be a style statement. The set featured a shirt with an open collar, full sleeves, and a loose fit, enhancing the relaxed aesthetic.

As for the bottoms, they matched the top in the same print, creating a chic monochrome effect. If you’re running errands and want to stay stylish yet comfortable, this classic set is worth adding to your everyday collection. It’s modern, elegant, and, of course, budget-friendly.

When it came to jewelry, the Bawaal actress chose to keep it minimal—opting for none at all. To add a cool touch, she shaded her eyes with black-tinted sunglasses. If you want to upgrade the look, you can effortlessly style this ensemble with stud earrings and a delicate neckpiece.

Her hair was tied back into a messy bun, with front strands falling carefreely onto her face. The real showstopper? Her skin. Yes, it was natural and makeup-free, radiating a healthy glow. The actress follows a strict and hydrating skincare routine that keeps her complexion fresh and flawless.

Finally, for her footwear, she chose her favorite open-toe buckle-detail Danila sandals, priced at Rs 3,999.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion has always been a perfect balance of comfort and glamor. Depending on the occasion, she seamlessly switches between the two, creating style statements that we can’t help but admire. Her recent look was all about laid-back vibes, minimal accessories, and an abundance of natural beauty—something we’re constantly in awe of.