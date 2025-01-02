Janhvi Kapoor kicks off the year in style with Shikhar Pahariya by her side, rocking a multicolored jumper and denim jeans

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who has a great fashion sense, and she welcomed the new year with her best friends in the coziest yet stylish attire. The actress had donned a bright jumper, which suited perfectly to the chilly vibes of January, setting the perfect tone for the evening, warm yet vibrant 2025. Let's have a closer look.

Janhvi’s jumper is a visual delight with its rainbow stripes featuring yellow, orange, pink, blue and all colors of the spectrum. The round neckline, coupled with the full sleeves, makes this just perfect for the winter. Above all, the signature stripes of Christopher John Rogers and bright colors transformed this simple winter staple into a bold chic fashion statement, which totally reflects Janhvi's young and innocent charm.

Wearing an eye-catching vibrant jumper, Janhvi coupled it with straight-fit denim jeans. The neutral tone and clean lines of the jeans counterbalanced the boldness of the fit, creating an effortlessly chic look. The jeans also emphasize the versatility of the ensemble, i.e., it can be worn to casual outings as well as relaxed celebrations.

Janhvi kept things a bit more casual with her look while skipping heavy jewelry. Instead, she went with small studs as her only accessory. This then allowed her statement jumper to be the center of her winter outfit.

For her makeup, Janhvi decided on a glamorous yet simple look. She added some shimmery eyeshadow along with a kohl-rimmed liner to give the depth and definition of her gaze. A nude lip shade beautifully complemented her glowing skin, and soft shades of blush gave the finishing touch.

Letting her hair loose in soft waves, Janhvi only managed to amplify the easy vibe of the entire outfit. The open hairstyle spoke of how effortlessly elegant the look was and suited her New Year celebration perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor struck a perfect balance between flamboyant fashion and comfort by teaming her bright jumper with straight-fit denim jeans and bare minimum accessories. With careful styling, she is sure to inspire those who want to try making a big statement yet keep it casual and comfortable.

With this colorful and chic ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor has set a high bar for 2025 fashion, proving once again why she’s one of Bollywood’s most stylish icons.

