Janhvi Kapoor looks exquisite in her statement monochrome midi dress by Frisky

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Mili , and this time she stepped out in a Frisky Dress and strappy heels. The actress is a fashion queen and with her sartorial fashion picks, she has proven she knows how to gracefully pull off a shimmery gown and a minimal dress. This time the actress stepped out in a black and white bodycon dress which was definitely a win for Janhvi Kapoor. Whether it’s a dinner date with your beau or a night with girls, you can never go wrong with this chic look. Here is all you need to recreate Janhvi’s latest look.

Janhvi Kapoor paired a Frisky midi dress with strappy heels

The actress was spotted wearing a Grazia Dress by Runaway collection from a brand called Frisky. The sleeveless long midi dress is made up of a stretchy knit fabric and features a scooped neckline, a contrasting trim, a side leg slit, and statement cutouts on the front, and the waist. To recreate Janhvi’s look pair your ribbed dress with a strappy pair of heels. The actress decided to keep her accessories to a minimum by adding a few rings. But that’s it. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go with a neat stroke of black eyeliner, glossy pink lips, and flushed cheeks with lightly blow-dried hair (Makeup: Riviera Lynn, Hair: Priyanka Borkar).

The young fashionista always has her fashion choices right on point and this time with Lakshmi Lehr’s styling she proves you can never go wrong with black. In fact, black bodycon dresses have always been a classic in the world of fashion and Janhvi Kapoor reminds us classics remain a classic for a reason. She makes a minimal sleek black dress look like a masterpiece. Well, that’s Janhvi Kapoor for you!

