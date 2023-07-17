Janhvi Kapoor looks incredible in all-denim outfit from the shelves of Self-Potrait; Can you guess its price?

Janhvi Kapoor is quite literally the rising star of the Bollywood industry. She has constantly been leaving her fans speechless, not just with her acting skills but also her sense of style. The young actress is known to effortlessly pull off chic ensembles, turning heads and setting trends in her wake. The Bawaal actress' fashion choices inspire and captivate her fans, making her a true style icon to watch.

The upcoming release of the Mili star's movie, Bawaal, has kept her busy with promotions. She recently posted another photo featuring her latest outfit from Self-Portrait, and she looks undoubtedly incredible in it. So, without further ado, let's dive right in and take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable in an all-denim outfit

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion choices have consistently captured attention, and her latest all-denim outfit is no exception. She showcased her style prowess by pairing a cropped denim top with a matching denim mini-skirt, both from the acclaimed fashion brand Self-Portrait. The outfit was an exquisite blend of modernity and classic charm, elevating her overall appearance. Doesn’t she look simply splendid?

Self-Portrait, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality designs, offers a range of products that cater to the fashion-forward crowd. This outfit is quite honestly proof of the same. The denim cropped top featured a slim-fit silhouette with intricate detailing that added an element of sophistication. The contrasting stitching and the brand's signature buttons added a touch of refinement to the ensemble. The Roohi actress effortlessly carried the jacket confidently, accentuating her radiant personality. Complementing the jacket, the talented actress chose a denim mini-skirt that perfectly accentuated her figure. It was tailored to perfection, providing a sleek and flattering fit. With its versatile design, this outfit is worth approximately Rs. 55,911 and can be effortlessly worn anywhere, making it a super versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Her outfit was completed with translucent heels with hearts from Mochi. Doesn't she look beautiful? But that's not all – the actress's hair was styled in a middle-parted, slicked look, tied at the back. Meanwhile, her makeup featured a subtle pink blush on her dewy skin, brushed-back brows, bare lips, and, of course, a strong eyeliner with plenty of mascara, perfectly complementing her outfit. It's safe to say that her entire aesthetic was on fleek, right?

Janhvi Kapoor's all-denim outfit from Self-Portrait undoubtedly showcased her innate fashion sense and ability to effortlessly carry off any style. The ensemble demonstrated Self-Portrait's commitment to creating elegant and contemporary designs while perfectly complementing Janhvi's aura and aesthetic. It's safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor consistently raises the bar with her remarkable sartorial selections, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. So, what did you think of her overall outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Take cues from Bhumi Pednekar to enter your Barbie era with a slice of elegance and a side of Balmain