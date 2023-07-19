Janhvi Kapoor looks like a modern-day queen in holographic custom vintage gown by Marc Bouwer

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented and graceful Bollywood actress, continues to captivate hearts with her impeccable fashion sense. This talented daughter of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi has swiftly established herself as a true fashion icon. With each public appearance, she continues to push boundaries and experiment with different styles, leaving her fans and followers mesmerized.

Recently, the Bawaal actress stole the spotlight at the screening of her upcoming movie, Bawaal, by donning a stunning custom vintage gown created by the renowned fashion designer Marc Bouwer. Kapoor’s choice of attire exuded timeless glamour, reflecting her distinctive style and making her shine bright like a diamond among the fashion elite. Let’s delve in and take a closer look at this outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor sparkled her way through the screening in a silver gown

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled everyone with her mesmerizing appearance at the premiere of her upcoming movie. She donned an incomparable custom vintage gown by Marc Bouwer for this special occasion. This holographic silver gown had a train that elegantly swept the floor, and it also featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a plunging neckline, accentuating Kapoor’s graceful frame. The carefully chosen vintage fabric added an element of nostalgic charm while ensuring a unique and distinctive look. Bouwer’s attention to detail was evident in the exquisite beadwork and intricate embroidery, which added a touch of opulence to the ensemble. The Mili actress complemented her attire with matching shoes and a silver manicure to go with her outfit. Doesn’t she look magical?

The talented actress chose not to wear any accessories with her outfit so that the gorgeous gown takes all the attention. Her hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder, and she opted for a minimalistic makeup look with some gorgeous mascara, blush, pink eyeshadow, and the perfect pink lipstick, accentuating her natural beauty and enhancing the overall look of the outfit. We’re obsessed with how hot she looks. Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly carried herself with grace and elegance, adding her charm to the already enchanting gown. The choice of a plunging neckline, while daring, exuded confidence and highlighted Kapoor’s innate poise. The gown’s carefully tailored fit flattered her figure, making her appearance both sophisticated and glamorous.

The color palette of the gown further enhanced the Roohi actress’ radiant complexion. The subtle yet striking shade of the gown complemented her skin tone, while the holographic effect added a mesmerizing sparkle under the event’s lights. Kapoor’s styling choices, including minimalistic jewelry and a sleek hairstyle, allowed the gown to take center stage and showcased her innate understanding of fashion. As Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion journey continues to evolve, we can expect more mesmerizing looks that leave us in awe. Her ability to shine bright like a diamond in any ensemble is a testament to her talent and understanding of fashion. Kapoor’s influence on the fashion landscape is undeniable, and she remains an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts around the globe.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

