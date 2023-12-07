Janhvi Kapoor makes the case for noir glam in the party-ready bodycon dress and it's too 'HAWT'

The Bollywood sensation, Janhvi Kapoor, never fails to strike attention with her exquisite wardrobe choices. She is well-known for her love of bodycon dresses and easily kicks off every occasion in style. The Roohi actress recently showed her stylish expertise once more at The Archies event premiere night. She demonstrated that she is the greatest fashionista by wearing a gorgeous midi dress.

Let us dive into the details of this OH-SO-HOT look. Janhvi's costume was finished with blingy embellishments that caught the light and stole the show to provide a touch of shine. The Bawaal actress' curves were emphasized by the outfit, which oozed beauty and class.

Janhvi Kapoor emanated blingy vibes in black bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor stole center stage at The Archies big screening, where her younger sister Khushi Kapoor was starring in the same movie. The Good Luck Jerry fame looked amazing in a fascinating black midi dress that fit her great physique flawlessly. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps, which provided a feminine touch to the whole design. The circular and rectangular crystal and colorful decorations that decorated the dress caught the light and added a beautiful shimmer, making it look extremely unique. Marc Bouwer, a well-known designer, created the garment.

The lovely actress chose to let her attire speak for itself, choosing minimal accessories. The Devara-I star demonstrated that sometimes little is more by using only her hands, ears, and neck. Her dress's blingy decorations were enough to create an immediate impact on their own. She did, however, round off her appearance with an accessory of strappy ankle-length shoes. Giuseppe Zinotti's Catia shoes provided a sense of beauty and class to her look. Janhvi's entire outfit was expertly styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani and Humaira Lakdawala, who made sure every detail was impeccable.

Janhvi Kapoor's choice of equally stunning hair and makeup

The Mili star donned a perfect look that highlighted her natural beauty with the expert hands of makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar. Her eyes were the star of the show, with a gorgeous combination of glossy brown and pink makeup that provided depth and intrigue. The sharp winged eyeliner added a dramatic edge to her eyes, while layers of mascara elegantly highlighted her lashes. Janhvi's brows were beautifully filled up, nicely framing her face. Her cheekbones were skillfully sculpted and flushed, giving her skin a healthy shine. The Dhadak diva chose a pale pink lipstick for her lips, which was nicely matched with a lip liner to emphasize her pout. Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo completed her appearance by styling her locks into enormous waves, giving them a touch of raw elegance.

Sasha Jairam, an outstanding photographer, captured these wonderful images. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in these bodycon outfits, displaying her great design sense. Her bodycon dresses accentuate her shape nicely, and she wears them with elegance and confidence.

If you like Janhvi's style and how she wears these body-hugging dresses, please share your thoughts in the comments area below.

