Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in acid yellow sculpted top and skirt from Gaurav Gupta for Pinkvilla Style Icons 2
Janhvi Kapoor was among the best dressed celebrities at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 last night. She opted for a Gaurav Gupta outfit for the occasion.
Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista, and the actress puts her best fashion foot forward every time she steps out for an event. Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 took place last night, and the who’s who of Bollywood such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and many others amped up the glamour at the star-studded event. Janhvi Kapoor was hands down, one of the best-dressed celebrities and she rocked a satin ensemble from the designer label Gaurav Gupta, leaving us in awe of her look!
Janhvi Kapoor rocks Gaurav Gupta ensemble for Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in an acid-yellow rendition of ace designer Gaurav Gupta’s sculpted top and skirt from the Shunya collection that was showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week. The full-sleeved cropped top featured a high neckline, and featured structured waves pattern. Gaurav Gupta is known for his sculptural draping forms and silhouettes, and Janhvi’s skirt also featured a beautifully sculpted design. The skirt had a thigh-high slit on one side, with a dramatic trail on the other side. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in the satin outfit that perfectly accentuated her curves.
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi Kapoor teamed the outfit with pointed-toe pumps and a pair of dangling earrings. Her pin-straight hairdo, and her on fleek makeup took her look up another notch! Sharing the pictures from last night, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “appreciation post for my team thank you for always making me feel so fiiiine.” Check out her pictures below!
What did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s look for Pinkvilla Style Icons 2? Let us know in the comments below!
