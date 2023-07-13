Janhvi Kapoor pairs Galvan London with Maison Ernest for luxurious all-black outfit; Can you guess the price?

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and talented Bollywood actress, has been making waves not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her elegant style, the Bawaal actress has recently been turning heads wherever she goes. Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices continue to captivate the world, and we’re here for it.

Lately, the Dhadak actress has been busy with the promotions for her and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie, Bawaal. Her outfits from the same are getting progressively more stylish and of course, seriously hotter. Don’t believe us? Well, we come bearing proof. Let’s take a closer look at her recently all-black outfit, in pictures that she posted on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat with her gorgeous black dress

The Mili actress recently, effortlessly pulled off an all-black outfit pairing from Galvan London and Maison Ernest. This stunning ensemble exuded sophistication and luxury. Galvan London, a renowned British luxury fashion brand, is celebrated for its sleek and modern designs. With a focus on craftsmanship and attention to detail, Galvan London has become a favorite among celebrities and fashion aficionados alike. Maison Ernest, on the other hand, is a prestigious French footwear label known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs. Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choice of combining these two high-end brands resulted in a seriously captivating all-black ensemble. It’s hard not to fall for her, isn’t it?

Furthermore, the Roohi actress’ choice of an all-black outfit showcased her sartorial finesse and innate sense of style. She donned a sleek and tailored Galvan London dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a cut-out design, and halter straps, exuding a sense of understated elegance. To complement her jumpsuit, Janhvi opted for Maison Ernest’s black stiletto pumps, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The pumps featured meticulous craftsmanship, luxurious materials, and a classic silhouette, elevating the overall look to new heights. Meanwhile, she wore minimalistic rings to let the outfit take the spotlight. Even her makeup look, with pink eyeshadow, gorgeous blush, and nude lipstick, perfectly complement the outfit. Doesn’t she look seriously hot?

The Diana dress channels old-school Hollywood glamour for the modern woman. The sculpted bustier style is fused with stretch for comfort, while a mid-calf length pares perfectly with boots, flats, or heels. Now, coming to the price tag, the elegant dress from Galvan London is worth Rs. 1,23,324, approximately and the sophisticated stiletto pumps from Maison Ernest, are worth Rs. 52,718. Together, they created a harmonious ensemble that exuded luxury and sophistication. She looks beyond magical in the seductive symphony created by her outfit, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Advertisement

So, what do you think about her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash is a sight to behold in tan crop top, pant co-ord set by Dimple Belani-Thadani for night out