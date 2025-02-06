Janhvi Kapoor proves luxury is in the details as she pairs simple white ethnic suit with statement Rs 20 lakh Berkin bag
Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport, all set to fly. Here’s what she chose as her airport look.
Janhvi Kapoor is a queen when it comes to flaunting simple outfits, especially ethnic ones. She is often spotted in stunning ensembles and never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices.
Recently, the Ulajh actor was snapped at Mumbai airport, looking absolutely breathtaking in a beautiful ethnic suit. As she stepped out of her car, she exuded elegance in a plain white, full-sleeved kurta. The kurta featured a delicate lacy border, minimal embroidery throughout, and a slit at the bottom.
She paired the kurta with flowy palazzo pants from the same set. Just like the top, the pants had a lacy hem with minimal embroidery, adding to the outfit’s charm. For footwear, Kapoor kept it simple with white strappy slip-ons.
While her outfit was mostly understated, what truly caught everyone's attention was her luxurious accessory. Janhvi carried a stunning beige-colored Birkin bag, which comes with a hefty price tag of over Rs 20,00,000.
To complete her look, she accessorized with elegant silver-toned ethnic jewelry and stacked black bracelets on her hands. Letting her naturally wavy locks flow freely, Kapoor kept her makeup minimal, opting for a touch of blush and a soft pink lip shade.
Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a true fashion icon. Whether donning traditional or contemporary outfits, she never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style. If you're looking to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe, Janhvi should definitely be on your fashion watchlist!
What do you think of the actor’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below!
