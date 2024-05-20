Moving away from traditional promotional tactics, method styling is gaining popularity these days, offering a unique kind of promotional synergy. Janhvi Kapoor is at the forefront of this trend in Bollywood, skillfully integrating the aesthetics and themes of her upcoming film into her wardrobe choices.

Janhvi Kapoor is visibly incorporating the sporty theme of Mr and Mrs Mahi into her promotional attire. The actress is making her character a part of both, her real and on-screen world, So, let’s get a more detailed look at the actress’ recent outfits?

Janhvi Kapoor in pretty pink Anarkali suit:

The Dhadak actress showed up to participate in the voting process, earlier this morning in a gorgeous and vibrant pink Anarkali suit that looked just incredible on the diva. Her exceptional ethnic fit featured a stylish and printed long full-sleeved kurta with a free-flowing and pleated silhouette. The embroidery at the edges of the kurta and her alluring V-shaped neckline also looked just incomparable.

The outfit was additionally combined with matching pink chuuridaar trousers, which had a figure-hugging shape that emphasized and elongated the diva's legs. To complete the entire ensemble, she also included a matching pink dupatta. The exquisite droplets at the end of the attire were also remarkable. Even the dainty accessories were on point. She opted for a natural no-makeup look to highlight her innate beauty.

But what made it truly special was the intricate design of the dupatta. Words were delicately written at the edges of the dupatta, and we loved this design. She subtly promoted her song, ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Baar’ this way. The unique design added a whole new level of charm to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor in white mini dress:

Right after she voted and urged people to show up for the nation, the Bawaal actress quickly change into a different western attire to nail her airport look as she rushed to catch a flight. For this one she opted for a stylish white bodycon dress that looked just great on her enchanting and sleek frame.

The cap-sleeved dress showcased the diva's curves with its body-highlighting silhouette and ruched design. The high neckline added a touch of sophistication to the outfit. But hey, she couldn't resist adding a sporty twist! Completing the ensemble with a blue cap perfectly complemented the contrasting white look.

She also added matching white chunky sneakers with a slight platform base to elevate her look and give it a cool vibe. But that’s not all; to accessorize her look further, she also added a stylish ring and a luxe Chanel sling bag that matched the ensemble perfectly. She also made sure her incomparable smile and natural beauty shined through with a subtle makeup look with a touch of blush and a nourishing lip gloss.

It’s quite safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor is indeed setting a new trend in Bollywood with her method of dressing, and we really can't wait to see what she wears next!

So, are you feeling inspired by the sporty vibe? Which look did you like more? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

