Janhvi Kapoor rekindles love affair with Manish Malhotra sarees through an incomparable neon green drape

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and immensely talented Bollywood actress, continues to shine in the limelight with her impeccable fashion sense. Renowned for her effortless style and grace, Janhvi has recently reignited her love affair with the exquisite sarees designed by the renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

During a recent promotional appearance for her latest movie, the Jana Gana Mana actress mesmerized everyone with her unparalleled fashion sense. She made a bold fashion statement by donning a stunning neon green drape, setting a new trend in the fashion world. This eye-catching outfit not only showcased Janhvi's impeccable style but also highlighted her love for the creations of renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Now, let's delve into the intricate details of this remarkable fashion ensemble.

Janhvi looks out-of-this-world gorgeous in a green and blue drape

During her latest public appearance, the Devra actress graced the event in a stunning neon green saree designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra. The mesmerizing choice of color immediately captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. The vibrant neon green hue not only accentuated Janhvi's youthful charm but also showcased her fearless approach to experimenting with unconventional shades. Adding to the allure, the blouse in a complementary blue shade demonstrated Janhvi's constant quest for unique and fresh fashion choices. The overall look was a perfect amalgamation of style, elegance, and a touch of vibrant energy.

Manish Malhotra, the celebrated Indian fashion designer, has earned a well-deserved reputation as a favorite among Bollywood celebrities. His stunning designs seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair, making his creations highly coveted. Janhvi Kapoor, in particular, has been a prominent patron of his ensembles, showcasing her deep appreciation for his work. Renowned for his attention to detail and impeccable craftsmanship, Manish Malhotra once again showcased his expertise with Janhvi's neon green drape. The blue blouse, adorned with delicate embroidery and intricate threadwork, added a touch of elegance and sophistication to the ensemble. The edges of the saree were also embellished, further accentuating the beauty of the overall look.

She paired the green saree and embellished blue blouse with minimalistic accessories like a matching green ring and tiny green droplets that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her hair was styled into loose waves that looked gorgeous while cascading down her shoulder, and her stunning makeup look, with a glossy neon lipstick, light blush, and a pinkish-peach eyeshadow, went above and beyond to elevate the outfit as well.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves in the fashion industry since her debut. Her journey from a budding actress to a style icon has been remarkable. Janhvi's ability to effortlessly carry diverse looks, whether traditional or modern, has endeared her to fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Her choice to wear Manish Malhotra's sarees reflects her respect for Indian craftsmanship and her willingness to embrace innovation. Furthermore, her embrace of the amalgamation of tradition and contemporary fashion demonstrates her remarkable sense of style and solidifies her position as a fashion icon to watch out for.

Advertisement

So, what are your thoughts on her outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: 6 times when Janhvi Kapoor expressed her love for florals through fashion