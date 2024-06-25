Janhvi Kapoor serves a sizzling fashion statement in black bustier, mermaid skirt as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra

Janhvi Kapoor is not just known for her stellar performances in films but also for her innate sense of style. She is also proving her mettle as a successful model and her recent appearance at the Paris Haute Couture Week is proof.

The actress recently flew to Paris to attend the prestigious event and she made headlines as the showstopper for renowned designer Rahul Mishra. Her appearance on the ramp was nothing short of spectacular. Let’s break down her runway outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outfit

As Janhvi walked the ramp, she truly turned it into a fiery spectacle. She looked stunning and confident in an outfit featuring a strapless black bustier with a sweetheart neckline. The bustier was covered in shiny black sequins making it shine under the light. The bustier was paired with a unique mermaid-style skirt.

Her skirt was holographic, meaning it reflected different colors when the light hit it. It had a flouncy train that trailed behind as she walked. The skirt also had textured elements that made it shine and stand out, giving it a one-of-a-kind look. Her outfit was inspired by the theme Aura, and Mr and Mrs Mahi actress looked nothing short of magical.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Her outfit was breathtaking and her make-up and hair perfectly complemented her outfit. The Mili actress chose make-up in warm brown tones to go with her dress. She wore nude lipstick that added a soft, natural touch to her look.

Her eyes were accentuated with brown eyeshadow with hint of silver giving a touch of drama. She completed her eye makeup with a thick coat of mascara on her lashes and kohl-lined eyes, making them look intense.

Her cheeks were highlighted with warm brown blush, adding a healthy glow to her complexion. She used a highlighter to add a subtle shine to her cheekbones, giving her skin a radiant finish.

For her hair, the actress opted to leave her hair open in gentle waves. The soft waves framed her face beautifully and added elegance to her look.

Janhvi’s presence at the event also shows her rising dominance in the fashion world and pays tribute to the varied culture of Indian fashion. She was successful in her stint as a showstopper at the Paris Haute Couture Week, which is something both the actress and the fashion industry in India can take pride in.

