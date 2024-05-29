Janhvi Kapoor, the beloved Gen-Z Bollywood beauty, has been serving look-after-look as she is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Incorporating method dressing in her promotional looks, the actress has truly hit it out of the park with her style statements lately.

The cricket theme of the movie has subtly inspired her latest outfits, and we adore the diva’s stylish picks. Keeping up with this reputation, the Dhadak actress wore a casually chic look last night, which was beautifully inspired by the essence of her film.

Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in a white and blue ensemble:

Her recent look featured a sleeveless, white crop top with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places But, a personalized element made this top all the more special. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

It had ‘Mahi 06’ written, subtly promoting the movie. It also gave cricket jersey vibes with a sporty touch to her look. We’re impressed.

The Mili star further paired the top with floor-length denim jeans which looked fabulous. The high-waisted jeans offered comfort with its wide-legged and flared silhouette.

Janhvi completed her outfit with matching blue sandals and sneakers. The beautiful and light hue of the piece also looked incredible against the diva’s complexion. The diva undoubtedly showed us how to slay in a chill fit for the summer.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s glam and accessories picks:

Further, the Good Luck Jerry actress coordinated her chic outfit with minimalistic accessory picks. The list included dainty droplet earrings with matching rings on her fingers. But, her accessories didn’t steal the spotlight from her deserving ensemble.

For her beauty picks, Janhvi kept her makeup look subtle with a radiant base. She also added blushed and highlighted cheeks with a shimmery eyeshadow to elevate the look. She gave some definition to her eyes with volumizing mascara. However, her matte pink lipstick and her sweet smile were the highlights of the look.

With the femme and casual vibe that Kapoor served, she also left her luscious locks open, styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a middle parting that perfectly framed her gorgeous face. The well-styled waves added a nice touch to her outfit while allowing her locks to flow freely down her back and shoulders.

This comfy and chic outfit is proof that method styling is slowly taking over Bollywood, spearheaded by none other than Janhvi Kapoor. But, what do you think of Janhvi’s latest outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts.

ALSO READ: Alaya F serves corporate core class in dark blue waistcoat set with minimalistic accessories