Janhvi Kapoor shows how to catch early morning flights in a comfy kurta set look

Guess who we saw at the airport early this morning? Janhvi Kapoor, the gorgeous diva! With her flawless current style choices, this actress rarely misses to turn eyeballs. And this time around, she opted to forego trendy clothing in favor of a white kurta combo.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever, easily rocking the ethnic style. Her exquisite complexion was wonderfully complemented by the white kurta set, which oozed elegance and grace. Stay tuned as we dig into the depths of style to learn more about the Bawaal actress’ kurta set look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s pristine white kurta set

The Devara diva was seen sporting a stunning white kurta set, which had us drooling. The flowing flared sleeves on the kurta added a dramatic touch to the outfit. The fringe lace design on the sleeves and pants hem also drew our attention. The JGM star completed the outfit by draping the organza dupatta in a simple yet lovely way.

The dupatta was a piece of beauty in and of itself, with white thread embroidery covering its entire surface. It gave refinement and delicacy to the entire look. If you're curious about where you can acquire this lovely kurta set, it's from the Sureena Chowdhri company. However, this beauty will set you back Rs. 10,400.

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport essential accessories

The Good Luck Jerry fame added the final touches to her gorgeous kurta outfit with a shoulder bag with a textured finish. She opted for a pair of black jhumkis in her ears to keep things tasteful. These jhumkis, despite their small size, made a significant impression, instantly boosting her entire traditional style.

They offered a touch of classic charm and matched her ethnic ensemble. The Mili actress completed her airport appearance with a pair of flats that were both comfortable and elegant. The footwear not only allowed her to walk freely, but they also brought a sense of easy flair to her look.

The Dhadak fame’s airport outfit not only exuded a fresh and laid-back feel, but also taught us a thing or two about dashing through the airport while looking calm yet royal. The white kurta ensemble with its flowing flared sleeves, fringe lace details, and elaborate embroidery on the organza dupatta emanated understated majesty.

It's no surprise that Janhvi was seen wearing this magnificent suit many times, shedding emphasis on sustainable fashion and the concept of wearing garments more than once. But what are your thoughts on this look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below!

