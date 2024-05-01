Summer is here, and the warm season calls for a lot of comfortably cool ensembles. Who better to give us a dose of fashion inspiration than Bollywood’s beloved Gen-Z fashion icon, Janhvi Kapoor? The actress always goes out of her way to slay in whatever she wears. She proved the same in a sassy all-white ensemble earlier today.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress’s all-white ensemble to better understand how to ace the off-duty casual dressing this summer?

Janhvi Kapoor rocks in an all-white outfit:

The Bawaal actress loves to serve fashion fabulousness with her beyond-stylish choices, and her casual OOTD is proof of this. Her outfit featured a sleeveless, pristine white crop top with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva's curves at all the right places while accentuating them perfectly. This also helped her flaunt her well-toned waist.

The Jana Gana Mana actress further paired the top with matching floor-length white pants, which looked fabulous. The high-waisted pants' comfortably wide-legged silhouette, combined with a rather formal style, looked amazing.

Janhvi Kapoor completed her casual outfit with beige sneakers, giving her ensemble a rather cool vibe. The beautiful hue of the piece also looked incredible against the diva’s complexion, and we loved it.

Janhvi’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories game was flawless:

Much like her fashion game, even Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories game was on point. She added silver stud earrings and a matching ring, but her statement personalized diamond necklace with the name of her rumored boyfriend, ‘Shikhu,’ was what grabbed our attention. We love her making this gorgeous and public romantic gesture yet again.

With the femme and casual vibe that Kapoor served, she also left her luscious locks open, styled into an elegant, sleek, and straight hairstyle with a middle parting that perfectly framed her gorgeous face. She added a subtle makeup look with a radiant base, a touch of blush, subtle eyeliner, and glossy lip oil that helped Janhvi flaunt her natural beauty.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit and super cute gesture? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

