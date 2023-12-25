Janhvi Kapoor SPARKLES in Manish Malhotra's blush pink with heavily embellished blouse piece

Hello there, fashionistas! Guess who stole the show at a recent event? Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly flaunted her ethnic appeal in some breathtaking traditional fit. This Bollywood actress understands how to rock any style, as seen by her most recent fashion outing.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post some stunning photos from the occasion, which left her admirers speechless. She exuded grace and elegance with every snap, and her clothing perfectly highlighted her beauty. So, fashionistas, keep an eye out for additional information about the Devara actress’ stylish fashion choice.

Janhvi Kapoor in blush pink saree

Janhvi Kapoor's breathtaking wardrobe choices have once again taken our breath away. This time, she rocked the occasion with a stunning blush pink saree that had us drooling. The transparent saree fabric provided a touch of elegance and charm, making her appear like a dream.

The Bawaal actress’ drape was not your average saree. It was embellished with crystals and pearls on the surface, providing a bit of glitz to her attire. She paired the saree with a sleeveless and round neck top piece that was also decorated with a lovely design. Manish Malhotra, the great designer, created this gorgeous saree.

Janhvi Kapoor's eye-catching stone-studded accessories

The Mili fame understands how to complete her already great appearance with the proper finishing touches. She accessorized her ears with stunning Russian emerald studs by Manish Malhotra Jewellery, giving a touch of grace and elegance to her look.

Advertisement

The Good Luck Jerry star completed her basic jewelry style with two stone-encrusted rings on her fingers. She demonstrated that less is absolutely more when it comes to lavishly decorated clothes like hers. Her accessories were simple enough to compliment her intricate dress, allowing it to take center stage.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glam game

The Roohi actress slays not just with her clothing, but also her immaculate makeup and hairstyle. She rocked her makeup game at the latest event, leaving us all in wonder. Her eyes were the focal point of her appearance, with glittering pink makeup that provided a bit of glitz.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star applied a stroke of winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes to her eyes to make them pop. Her cheekbones were flawlessly shaped, offering her face a sculpted and bright appearance. Tanvi Chemburkar, the amazing makeup artist who worked her magic on Janhvi's perfect face, deserves all credit.

The Ghost Stories fame styled her hair in a sleek swept-back braided bun, which gave her a glamorous and elegant style, with the expert hands of hairdresser Hrishikesh Naskar.

The Dhadak actress’ new ethnic style has left us all spellbound. She definitely offered us some major fashion inspirations, from her lovely blush pink saree to her simplistic yet exquisite jewelry. Her beautiful makeup and elegant braided bun hairdo completed her look perfectly.

Sudo, a skilled photographer, caught her beauty and grace in the most captivating way, making her photographs a wonderful visual delight. If you love Janhvi's ethnic appearance as much as we do, let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt adds floral vibe to her black mini dress for Christmas brunch; Check out its price