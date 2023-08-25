Janhvi Kapoor sports ultimate casual look in white top, flared pants with pricey Saint Laurent heels; See cost

Janhvi Kapoor, the lovely Bollywood actress, never ceases to wow us with her exquisite dress sense. She has constantly provided stunning looks that have earned her a big fan following since her debut in 2018. Her style, however, has genuinely achieved new heights in the last two years. Janhvi looks stunning in every attire, whether she's wearing a saree, a bodycon dress, or a lehenga. Her ability to experiment with many designs and silhouettes demonstrates her versatility and fashion-forward outlook. Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is still on point, establishing trends and inspiring fashion fans all over the world.

The Bawaal actress recently grabbed eyebrows as she adopted the shimmering silver trend while promoting her film. She stunned everyone when she was seen in a fairly casual attire on the following particular day. The actress wore a white tank crop top and sported a comfortable yet stylish look. It was a nice change from the flash and glamor, displaying her versatility and ability to carry off varied looks seamlessly. Let's take a look at what she wore and decode her fashion choices.

What did Janhvi Kapoor wore as a casual outfit?

Janhvi wore a white Detra cropped tank from LNA clothing, showcasing her amazing casual style. This stylish top, priced at Rs 5,498, put a sophisticated touch to her look. She matched the top with gorgeous blue bell bottom pants from Rag & Bone, which cost Rs 8,902. The contrast between the white tank and the brilliant blue trousers was eye-catching. Janhvi carried this casual style with ease, illustrating that simplicity can be very fascinating. Her selection of economical yet contemporary clothing displays her fashion-forward outlook and ability to make a fashionable impression in any circumstance.

Janhvi’s casual accessories

Janhvi Kapoor's casual ensemble was boosted with crucial accessories and a basic yet powerful makeup look. She complimented her look with large golden hoops that gave a bit of glitz. She went for a traditional red lipstick with little makeup, highlighting the timeless power of this shade on a white ensemble. Janhvi's style teaches us that when in doubt, a dash of red lipstick can instantly boost any appearance. Janhvi completed her look with the trendy padded crossband heels, and the A New Day Clementine by Saint Laurent cost $351 (Rs 29,013 INR). This choice of footwear lent a sense of elegance to her overall outfit, ensuring it was both trendy and chic.

