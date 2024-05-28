Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor always serve fashion perfection with their exceptional outfit choices. They always go above and beyond to serve show-stopping fashion statements. The Kapoor sisters know how to turn heads with their fiery fashion games, and we love their choices.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at the fashionable looks served by Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in a blue-hued ensemble:

The Roohi actress has opted for ‘method dressing’ for the promotions of her upcoming film Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. She has been sporting elements inspired by her film on her outfits, leaving a mark at every event she attends.

Her latest ensemble was no different as she channeled her inner Mahi. The blue-hued look featured a light blue sequinned bodysuit with vibrant orange and pink borders. This sleeveless and form-fitting bodysuit has a deep plunging neckline that elevates the outfit's hotness quotient.

As expected even this outfit had a special Mr. And Mrs. Mahi-inspired method dressing twist. Her bodysuit had ‘Mahi 06’ printed on it. The Dhadak actress further layered the fitted bodysuit with matching blue wide-legged denim cargo pants. These comfortable and chic floor-length pants with pockets on both sides looked great with the jeans. She also added pink heels to elevate the super spectacular ensemble.

Janhvi also accessorized her look with pink hoops and matching rings. She also tied her hair up into a half-up and half-down look after styling them in waves. Even her radiant makeup look was just awesome. With a touch of pink eyeshadow with glossy lipgloss, she added sass to her fashionable look.

Khushi Kapoor looked bewitching in a sassy black dress:

The Archies actress recently turned heads in a bewitching all-black ensemble. Her super hot outfit featured a sleeveless black mini dress. This dark skater masterpiece had the prettiest well-structured silhouette that hugged the diva’s enviable curves at all the right places.

The soft and feminine ensemble featured a form-fitting bodice and a high back with a matching high neckline for that desired touch of sophistication and drama. We adore the figure-defining seams.

However, it was the dress’ voluminous and beautifully pleated mini skirt that was the highlight of the whole look. She also added matching bow leather sandals to elevate the whole mesmerizing look.

Talking about her accessories, she wore a statement-worthy pearl necklace with high-fashion bracelets and pretty earrings to elevate the whole look. She sported a silver Lady Dior Micro bag for a luxe twist. Khushi’s hair was tied up into a high ponytail with a natural makeup look to complete the whole fit.

So, whose stylish OOTN did you like more? Was it Janhvi Kapoor’s trendy outfit or Khushi Kapoor's sassy pick? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

