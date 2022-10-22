Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and more are here to help you turn into a patakha this Diwali

Diwali is all about lighting up your house, your neighborhood and your surroundings. But apart from the décor, the one thing that you can do to brighten up everything is dress up like a firecracker yourself. We saw one of the biggest Diwali bashes this year which was hosted by Manish Malhotra recently. It was quite a starry affair from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. It looks like the theme for the night was bling and our Btown diva’s made sure to make it a starry night literally by donning blingy stunning outfits. Take cues from them to dress up like a patakha this Diwali. Janhvi Kapoor’s mermaid vibes

Late Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make the jaws of her fans drop with her fashion statement. Be it on any red carpet or any festival, Janhvi always manages to slay. Last night was all about bling at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and we are not complaining at all. She looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra encrusted green ensemble from the Khaab ilumination. Her mermaid-cut lehenga and a backless blouse made her look fabulous. Janhvi definitely gave us some mermaid vibes with this attire and sure had a lot of attention on her. Want to go overboard at your Diwali bash? Here’s the perfect outfit for you.

Suhana Khan oozes oomph Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Even before she is a star, the budding actress enjoys a massive fan following. Well, at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Suhana stood out with her beige embellished saree. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is already a diva and the way she confidently carried a saree made heads turn. Her beige-coloured saree had zari work all over with a pretty border. She paired her saree with a princess-cut blouse with a plunging neckline. The blouse had a spaghetti strap and enhanced her figure.

Kiara Advani is a golden girl Kiara Advani hands down was one of the best-dressed actresses that night. She stole the show in a golden saree. Kiara wore a golden embellished saree and paired it with a golden sequined blouse. She left her hair open and sported minimal makeup and minimal accessories. Indeed she looked nothing less than an Indian princess in this attire.

Sara Ali Khan’s royal lehenga Sara Ali Khan looked glamorous in an all shimmer lehenga. She stunned in Manish Malhotra’s Khaab ensemble encrusted in the festive glimmer. This ensemble only enhanced her beauty and made her look like a princess that she already is! We bet you cannot get your eyes off her and this is indeed a perfect attire for all those who wish to stand out in the crowd.

Kajol’s dual-tone embellished saree Kajol looked gorgeous in an embellished dual-toned drape which she paired with a black blouse. Her saree in nude and ebony was glazed in sequins featuring an ombre-like effect. She rounded her ethnic look with wavey hair and statement stone earrings. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star sure is ageing like a fine wine and we cannot get enough of her.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif REVEALS the best thing about hubby Vicky Kaushal; 'He is so effortless'