Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 3 Celebs who proved blue denim corset tops are too cool for a goodbye

Say what you want about the colour of the year or fashion trends that aren't moving out from your radars, corsets especially of denim kind have major, non-competitive pull. Ask the fans in the celebrity circle like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. As the seasons of the year rope in spring to shine and rule, can we look at how blues are worn so often lately? So, how can we reflect this mood and include denim corsets in our style process? The edit below will (hopefully) answer all your queries.

3 Divas ace their looks in denim corset tops

Bhumi Pednekar

A corset loyalist then, now and for life. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress's take on the denim-on-denim trend is effortlessly flattering. Styled by Mohit Rai, she rocked a Falguni and Shane Peacock co-ordinated deep blue set which had contrast white stitching detail. Her sleeveless crop top with an asymmetric and curvy hem was clubbed with high-waist baggy pants. A couple of blingy rings and a chain-link accessory from Joolry can charm up your casual outfit. Honestly, it's time for a date.

Kiara Advani

Say 'Wawww'. Bombshell girl, the Kabir Singh actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a Versace strappy denim corset top. Iconic and luxe with the brand's Medusa hardware, Kiara's scoop neckline crop top was teamed with skinny fit latex leather black pants. Need more? Block heels, a mini handbag and gold handcuffs are seriously contemporary accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

Blue overdose, blue haze. The Mili actress looked sexy in an S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil strapless top which was combined by Lakshmi Lehr with blue denim distressed denim pants. Her structured top was edgy with metallic rivets and colour-block vertical stripes. For lunch or an evening look, style it with strappy white heels, rings and gold hoop earrings.

