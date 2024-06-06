Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood’s Gen Z give us packing outfit list for exotic girl gang vacation

People often say planning a trip can bring more happiness than actually taking it. This joy is amplified when it comes to packing, especially for a girls' trip. Deciding what to wear, coordinating outfits, and curating picture-perfect looks add an extra layer of excitement to the journey.

If you are looking for celebrity-inspired style ideas for your upcoming summer adventure with your girl gang, you are at the right place.

Janhvi Kapoor

Come summer, florals are the first to make an appearance on the scene. For a long weekend on the Riviera, Janhvi Kapoor was seen making memories in fail-safe floral dresses that were equal parts elegant and romantic.

Suhana Khan

There is no need to get all frazzled over what to wear. Nothing screams sweet summertime quite like a floral dress. Suhana Khan, too, embraced flower power in a halter-neck number from Dolce & Gabbana's spring-summer 2024 collection during her Cruise stay for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Italy.

Shanaya Kapoor

Maxi dresses serve as the quintessential silhouette to effortlessly navigate through any sartorial scenario. Shanaya Kapoor was seen in an Emilio Pucci number during the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a luxurious European cruise with the others.

Featuring the Onde print on a column silhouette, the dress boasts a low back and ultra-thin straps, making for a look you would want to wear on all your beach-hopping travels.

Turn up your summer style with highly saturated hues. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen in vibrant colors or playful prints to effortlessly capture the essence of summer. But if you are that friend who loves to go OTT, Kapoor also gave us moments of high-octane glamor. Opting for floor-grazing hems still, she was also seen in favor of white.

Ananya Panday

Who says the beloved little dress always has to be black? Scroll through Ananya Panday’s Instagram handle and you are bound to find countless renditions of the mini. This time around, the actor was seen in an empire-waisted dress by Dice Kayek in the season's hottest color, butter yellow.

Reluctant to fully douse yourself in a kaleidoscope of tones? Go for the leggy silhouette in a neutral palette and make a statement at brunch, the evening flee, or at the bar, as you style it in your own unique way.

Sara Ali Khan

Upon closer examination of Sara Ali Khan’s style archives, it becomes evident that her off-duty attire warrants particular recognition. Khan’s street style formula strikes the balance between casual and perfectly polished.

The actor was seen posing with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in front of the Colosseum in Rome. She opted for a Saaksha & Kinni print dress paired with matching flats for one look and embraced a more casual style in another, wearing a blue-printed Khushboo Borkar set accessorized with a silk scarf headband.

Not a maxi dress girlie? No worries. Comfortable, chic, and contemporary co-ords are here to solve all your summer styling woes. They not only cut your getting-ready time in half, but you can also wear the separates as a set or pair them with other wardrobe staples already hanging in your closet.

