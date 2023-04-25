Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 Celeb-worn swimsuits from the nifty neon green days from the past

A new Tuesday and an old neon green story. That is ideally what we do in Spring every year. We talk relentlessly about how to holiday, what to wear and how to make our looks the most vibrant. We did it then and we are here to travel forever. A hardcore beach vacation enthusiast like us will not just whisper but scream out loud about swimsuits to choose from and where to get many from. Are neon dreams activated already? In 2023, the fever is very much on and these celebrity-approved outfits are so oomph-ed. Year after year, the looks of Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and others are getting all the love from us.

6 Divas ace their beach looks in neon green outfits

As a beach bum or the new rumoured tag - "Bride-to-be", she is always chic. That is the picture of her we have in our minds. She shed her straps down when in the Maldives. Seen in her playful element, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress looked cute in a two-piece neon green bikini set. Her bandeau top with front tie-up detail was clubbed with a high-waisted bottom. The 34-year-old styled her OOTD with oversized pink tinted sunglasses. When was the last time you sported pink and purple together? That is a clichéd combo. May we reframe the question with a side of new and ask - When will you wear neon green and pink at the same time?

Janhvi Kapoor

How can we not be on a referencing high when it has Janhvi as the courtesy? The Roohi actress opted for an itsy-bitsy strappy and cropped bikini top which she wore with a bottom of the same kind. It is safe to say she knows how to be an eternal bombshell. Need a tip that cannot retire just as the colour here? Style this top also with denim bum shorts. Let us know what happens next (We're waiting, honey). She also accessorised her look with mini heart-shaped drop earrings. What else was included in her look? Sparkle and sultriness. These are unstoppable, lovelies.

She who cooks. She who eats. She who serves hot-hot looks. Our favourite kind of human. Recently the Student of the Year 2 actress headed to the Maldives with her pretty sibling Pia Sutaria. Tara was styled by Meagan Concessio in a sleeveless and deep V-neckline neon bikini combo. But why should you wear it? Its fit is what goals are made of. How about you add a pair of hot pink flat footwear to this look?

Anushka Sharma

A smile and a slay. The question of the moment is why do we want you to buy into the Band Baaja Baaraat actress's look? She looked gorgeous in a Solid & Striped ribbed and sleeveless monokini. Her Anne-Marie number looked like a tight-fitted tank top. How do you see it? Just the right green sign we need to see often on balmy days. The deep neckline ensemble costs Rs. 8,860 and as the norm to repeat is concerned, you can put out a casual look with this as a top combined with shorts or skirts.

BRB, scheduling our tickets to the Maldives and for recommendations, we can all collectively turn to the Bollywood celebrities. Is there any actress who hasn't been to this Island? How stupid of us to have asked for the obvious, right? This hot cupcake, the Phone Bhoot actress picked out a resort wear label, Guapa's multi-coloured creation. Her custom-made sheer button-down shirt was topped off over a reversible triangle bikini top which entailed straps and was also designed with criss-cross details on the back. The diva's bottom had a high-rise waist and a great fit. A dainty gold necklace as just the sole accessory can accessorise your look.

Sara Ali Khan

May the neon magic be on your side always as it is on the Simmba actress. Styled by Ami Patel, her look was a show of colours and tons of glow. Sara's neon green bodysuit from Guapa had a halter neck and criss-cross detail at the back. She skirted it up with a chevron-printed and multi-coloured sarong with a side slit. Her beaded accessories and nail paint looked phenomenal.

