Janhvi Kapoor vs Rashmika Mandanna fashion face-off: Who wore the skimpy blazer style better?

Layering your ensembles with a chic blazer instantly elevates your style. Take it from Bollywood starlets Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who served us two blazer looks in summer-perfect shades of white.

Both divas chose to pair their blazers with similar miniskirts, keeping their sultry yet refined attires monochromatic. Jahnvi sported a dazzling snow-white look, whereas Rashmika opted for an understated neutral ivory tone. But it’s the details that will decide whose blazer look is better.

Here are all the details to know before we crown the winner of this summer fashion faceoff - the blazer edition.

Janhvi Kapoor pairs her pristine all-white blazer look with a sheer lace corset

Janhvi turned up the heat in a sheer floral lace corset with a plunging sweetheart neckline that perfectly flaunted her décolletage. The Good Luck Jerry actress paired her corset with a high-waisted miniskirt with a risqué slit on the side. She layered her bodycon outfit with an open-front shawl-lapelled white blazer with patch pockets, padded shoulders, and long sleeves ruched up for an effortless glam look.

Janhvi accessorized her white monochromatic look with delicate layers of glittering charms and pendant necklaces, blinged-out silver hoop earrings, and pointy Louboutin pumps. For her sculpted beauty picks, the Gunjan Saxena star wore a middle-parted bun with loose, face-framing layers in the front, glossy nude-pink pout, shimmery eyeshadow, and dramatic fluttery lashes.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna exudes low-key glamor in ivory blazer look with golden accents

For her latest Instagram stills, the Pushpa actress wore an understated neutral-tone ensemble in a sandy ivory hue designed by an emerging British fashion house, Helen Anthony. Like Janhvi, she paired her longline blazer with a high-waist miniskirt with a slit on the side.

However, Rashmika kept her look nonchalant with a fitted tank top, switching it up with a sporty bralette for a glam shot. Her coordinated double-breasted blazer and miniskirt also featured golden buttons, giving her outfit an extra touch of glamor.

The Sita Ramam actress added a dainty necklace with butterflies and bejeweled half-moon-shaped studs to her look. Rashmika’s ivory ensemble was completed with a touselled shoulder-length bob hairstyle, glowing make-up with peachy-nude lips, and glistening eyeshadow. She chose to break the monochrome palette of her outfit with a pair of black platform sandals with ultra-high heels.

Advertisement

Janhvi vs Rashmika: Whose blazer style is superior?

Jahnvi and Rashmika are style icons in their own right and have given us two summer-perfect blazer looks here. Janhvi rocked the ‘lingerie as outerwear’ trend with her sensuous lace corset. She let her ensemble take center stage by styling her hair in an updo and adding delicate jewels that complemented her bold and crisp white look.

Meanwhile, Rashmika went a contemporary route with her neutral color palette and infused her blazer look with a laidback, sporty appeal with a tank top.

Janhvi’s snow-white ensemble is a classic but difficult to carry, yet the Mili actress has pulled it off expertly. Meanwhile, Rashmika’s neutral-toned outfit was a mismatch with her accessories. After consideration, it’s safe to say that Jahnvi’s white-on-white look with a sheer corset is more daring and better styled, hence a clear winner of this face-off.

Advertisement

Whose summer blazer look is your favorite, Jahnvi or Rashmika? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dons a pretty pink embellished sharara set, and it’s the ideal choice for Eid festivities