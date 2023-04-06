Janhvi Kapoor's Alix of Bohemia shirt is superbly floral chic; Check out its cost

If there is something that fails to make sense to us anymore, it is winter fashion. As customary as it can get in Spring, we are on the extensive lookout for shirts. And, some truly have already begun to live up to our style standards. Aren't shirts in the prickly heat season the most reliable and staple piece? As shirts become mainstream, we have the one you will admire in fascination. Evidence of Janhvi Kapoor's latest airport look shall lead the way but in a printed pattern.

Do you not love it when a basic shirt takes on the aesthetic of prints that look contemporary? Easy for travels and cool brunches, style this shirt with pants that look particularly made for the season. The Good Luck Jerry actress's shirt is for someone who favours prints that are catchy to look at. This shirt calls on the idea that comfort need not be any less-valued factor in your style.

Janhvi Kapoor styled her outfit with a Maison Goyard tote bag

The 26-year-old rocked an Alix of Bohemia Milo shirt to combine her travel look. Though she boarded flights twice yesterday, her first look is rather suitable to be worn through the humidity. Her collared shirt with colourful flower print featured little bell sleeves which she rolled up and had hidden. Janhvi teamed her Rs. 15,561.66 untucked and fully buttoned shirt with monotone white pants.

Definitely on a roll right now, shirts can be clubbed with denim pants or cotton pants too. She didn't veer into a loud look with bright and coloured pants, so work on your love for colours accordingly. Are Janhvi's suede loafers her jet-off uniform now? We can say so.

Another signature accessory was her Maison Goyard monochrome and printed tote bag. Ultra-versatile was her gold hoop earrings. Her hairdo was straight and left down and her lips bore a subtle lip colour.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

