Janhvi Kapoor's Atelier Shikaarbagh and Anita Dongre outfits are the kind of desi daze we desire

We're a hoarder of trends but also keepers of ever-classic ensembles which also says lehengas and sarees are very much on the list. New year, new goals but our 2022 was just as fabulous hopping around in ethnic outfits. Before you'd declare real quick that gone are the days of this year, we've kept double tabs on Janhvi Kapoor's fresh-off-the-shoot looks and these could be your new shots. We're sure you are as all ears as we are when something glamorous is loading. So, what is the wait for? No more peekaboo’ing from your screens, just slaying is what you need to focus on.

Janhvi Kapoor is a desi princess in an Atelier Shikaarbagh saree and Anita Dongre lehenga

So in the name of the weddings to attend, thank the Mili actress and her two inspirations that are about to be decoded here. Lessons that are ideal are where we stay and copy further by wearing them out, about and on an endless spiral. Consider this a smart and stellar purchase. This saree donned by Janhvi is from Atelier Shikaarbagh by Mayankraj Singh. In all of Gulab's beauty, the blush pink organza-made attire featured 3D embroidered flowers and was wonderfully elegant with shell sequin, beaded foliage, beaded border, and satin band. Her see-through saree was clubbed with a halter-neck blouse. Simple pearl drop earrings looked as stunning as her Rs. 35,000 saree.

Tanya Ghavri also styled the Good Luck Jerry actress in an Anita Dongre lehenga set. This 'Kavi' creation is a carrier of colours and patterns. So, what could be on top of your mind other than this two-piece set? The Rs. 140,000 outfit entails a plunging neckline and cropped blouse which was teamed with a sequin embroidered and bright-coloured, flared skirt. This look for the actress was accessorised with jhumkas. Honestly, no matter how many dresses we see right now, we're still so much about ethnic life. How confident are you to update your mood board? Welcome, January dressing up joys in style.