Janhvi Kapoor’s blush pink Tarun Tahiliani embellished gown revives Victorian style straight out of fairytales

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the industry’s youngest and most promising actresses, recently graced the red carpet at the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. Dressed in a blush pink gown, the Jana Gana Mana actress transported us to a realm of elegance and sophistication that seemed straight out of a fairytale.

Why don’t we delve into the details of her mesmerizing outfit and discover how Janhvi Kapoor's style revived the Victorian style with a touch of modern magic? Let’s dive right in.

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in an amazing nude-colored gown

The Bawaal actress recently arrived for the MAMI Film Festival and confidently walked on the red carpet in a beautiful corseted nude-colored ensemble embellished with silver sparkles. This beautiful outfit features a shimmery corset gown created by none other than the fashion maven, Tarun Tahiliani. This gorgeous and glittery gown features a sheer netted off-shoulder sleeve and deep as well as a plunging neckline that adds a sultry layer to the ensemble’s overall allure. Further, the pretty outfit features a well-formulated body-hugging corset that hugged her curves, flaunting her well-toned frame along with a ruched and draped graceful and flowy netted floor-length skirt which created an elegant train that beautifully glided on the floor as she walked ahead with sheer confidence, charm, and poise.

The classy and talented Roohi actress further chose to wrap up and complete her gorgeous outfit with matching pumps to give her outfit an overall harmonious appeal. Furthermore, the beyond-beautiful actress decided to go the minimalistic route with jewelry as she chose to wear simply nude-colored floral stud earrings along with some silver statement rings to add the much-needed level of bling to her gorgeous ensemble.

Elevating the fairytale-like fit with fabulous makeup and hair game

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress also chose to tie her hair up into a Cinderella-like loose bun with flicks in the front that framed her face, which has us falling desperately in love. She was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi. The icing on the cake was The gorgeous and supremely talented Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ makeup, which added the final magical touch to her ensemble. Her well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and blush-laden cheeks, highlighted with a shiny silver glow, accentuated her facial features. The crowning glory was the perfect pink lipstick that tied the entire look together. The Dhadak actress also upped her hair and makeup game that oh-so-perfectly complemented and elevated her entire elegant outfit.

The diva’s appearance was nothing short of a fairytale come to life. With every step, she revived the Victorian style, combining it with a touch of modern magic. Her poise, grace, and radiant smile, framed by her Cinderella-like hairstyle, left us all in awe. This young Bollywood queen has indeed established herself as a fashion icon, and her enchanting outfit at the film festival will be remembered as a timeless moment of elegance and sophistication in the world of Indian cinema. We’re super obsessed. Janhvi Kapoor, the modern-day Cinderella, has indeed cast a spell on us all, don’t you agree? What did you think of her blush-pink ensemble? Would you like to recreate her look? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks TOO HOT to handle in black Christopher Esber mini-dress with unique drippy neckline