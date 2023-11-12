Janhvi Kapoor’s crystal clear glamor commands attention in Arpita Mehta’s Rs. 95K pretty purple saree

Janhvi Kapoor, the Mili famed diva for her exquisite sense of style, never fails to dazzle. Throughout the Diwali season, she has graced us with a wealth of lovely traditional ensembles. And now, with her latest fashion statement, she has once again left us speechless.

The Bawaal actress is dressed to the nines in a stunning purple saree. Her color choice is bold and adventurous, and it wonderfully complements her dazzling beauty. The Dhadak fame continues to redefine elegance and grace with her new outing.

So prepare to be enthralled as we reveal the secrets of her current fashion trend.

Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous purple hued saree with intriguing details

The Devara- I actress made another statement with her spectacular fashion choice, this time in a breathtaking purple saree. Arpita Mehta's saree radiated beauty and grace. It had a simple body, but the massive wide border with its elaborate mirror sequins and cutdana work stole the show. A dangling bugle bead connected with teardrop-shaped purple pearls attracted everyone's attention, giving a touch of appeal to the attire. Janhvi teamed the saree with a similar purple bustier embellished with mirror work and a sweetheart neckline, giving the traditional look a contemporary touch. This gorgeous ensemble, however, came at a high price, costing a staggering Rs. 95,000.

Divulge into the details of Janhvi’s hair, makeup, and accessories for this look

Let us now turn our attention to the Good Luck Jerry fame’s beautiful makeup for this look. Her makeup was matte-finished, showcasing her inherent beauty wonderfully. She chose kohl-rimmed eyes that were enhanced with brown foundation makeup, giving her eyes a captivating depth. Janhvi completed the look with a strong red lipstick that matched the dark purple tint of her saree. What's more, Janhvi handled her makeup for this performance, demonstrating her ability and aptitude beyond acting. Moving on to her hairstyle, the skilled hairdresser Marce Pedrozo deserves credit for crafting a genuinely eye-catching hairstyle. Janhvi's hair was shaped into voluminous soft waves with a smooth middle division for a hint of elegance. The Dhadak star’s attention to detail, from her makeup to her hairstyle, demonstrates that she is more than simply a fashion star; she is also a great artist in her own right.

While the Roohi star’s gorgeous saree and immaculate makeup stole the show, her accessories were the icing on the cake. Even though they were not the primary focus, they lent a sense of elegance to her whole outfit. Janhvi chose silver drop earrings that complimented her outfit wonderfully. The earrings' delicate shape lent a subtle glitter to her look, complementing her innate attractiveness without dominating her saree or makeup. Janhvi clearly understands the concept of balance and knows how to pick accessories that complement rather than conflict with her overall style. Despite being overshadowed by Janhvi Kapoor's stunning saree and flawless makeup, these silver drop earrings were a little but significant detail that completed her look.

We can't get enough of the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ beautiful appearance! Every part of her costume, from the stunning purple saree to the immaculate makeup and the exquisite silver drop earrings, worked together to create a wonderfully compelling look. Janhvi's fashion selections never fail to wow, and this outfit is no exception. We are completely captivated! So, how about you? Please share your opinions in the space below.

