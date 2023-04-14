Janhvi Kapoor's David Koma gown and Jimmy Choo heels are max Spring sultriness

There is no end to black in our wardrobes. We're constantly taught how to make each section of our closet a breeding ground for colourful outfits that are vibrant to the core, more neon-ish just as down pat as we have in our minds. At least for us sartorial planning in this season doesn't mean distancing from black outfits, rather we are still following the scope of dazzling out and about in the said hue. Again, we are wholeheartedly devoted and this time it has a Janhvi Kapoor courtesy.

The number one gown we are on our toes to rock? The Mili actress's plunging neckline outfit. Firesome Friday is here, friends. And, because we are often invited to soirées in the name of guest appearances, there is nothing wrong with checking out new inspirations and following the trail until we know we need no external sartorial help.

Janhvi Kapoor shines stellarly in a plunging neckline outfit

Janhvi's look is fully on the extremely elevated side. Time and again, her looks in deep neckline ensembles are taking the temperatures to a bursting level of heat and glamour. Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled her up again in a David Koma gown from the Georgian fashion designer's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

The look's plunging neckline construction took our breath away before we knew it and her attire had a square halter neck which was hand-embellished with black and colourless crystal studs. It is hands down our new favourite body-hugging gown that offered two sultry details - an asymmetric thigh-high slit and a mini cut-out where the latter featured a tulle insert. Produced and shaped from stretch-cady, this UK-made outfit looked like a 'snacc' along with Josefine 100 heels from Jimmy Choo. With suede as one of its primary fabrics, Janhvi's ankle-strap crystal-embellished heels are worth Rs. 1,61,765.33.

The 26-year-old's wavy hairstyle was a picture of gorgeousness. And, look at what you would be missing out on if you skip eyeliner and lipstick.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

