Janhvi Kapoor’s Devnaagri beige Sharara set is a desi delight

Janhvi Kapoor has been known to set make heads turn with her sartorial wardrobe picks. Be it a designer gown or a subtle ethnic ensemble, Janhvi certainly knows how to transform her look. This time Janhvi made beige look like the color of the season as she was spotted in embroidered sharara set by Devnaagri. Read on for complete outfit details.

Janhvi Kapoor who recently stepped out in a beige outfit for the screening of her latest movie Mili paused and posed for the paparazzi. The actress decided to pull off a classic ethnic look where she wore a beige embroidered sharara set by Devnaagri. The three-piece beige sharara set features intricate dori embroidery and subtle sequin work. Curated with a beautiful linen satin base, the beige sleeveless kurta that featured a V-neckline was teamed up with matching organza sharara and a gorgeous silk dupatta accentuated with a rose gold lace border. This relaxed fit Devnaagri set of three that constitutes a short kurta, palazzo, and dupatta is worth Rs.47,500 and makes the perfect regal ensemble.

Janhvi completed her ethnic look with matching earrings and kadas, which are traditional bangles, to accentuate her ethnic aesthetic. She paired her monochrome ethnic outfit with lightly blow-dried hair and served lessons on how to amp up a subtle traditional look. For her makeup, she went with a signature Janhvi-approved glam face with neutral lips and mascara-adorned lashes.

Take cues from Janhvi's beige look to make your ethnic fashion dreams come true. Her beige sharara look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | 5 Times Khushi Kapoor’s makeup game was on point