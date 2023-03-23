Janhvi Kapoor's Ekaya Banaras saree looks like a glamourous slice of Spring royalty

So green, so glam, oh my! Who needs more when a saree-filled closet is the ultimate glamour hub? As sometimes subtle, sometimes obvious blooms of flowers in shades of pink and yellow are painting streets beautifully bright, we can believe that Spring is springing. Is anyone else getting invited to step out? Up until now, we have seen saree as a gem and nothing gets us going as this timeless attire. Janhvi Kapoor's recent look will make you reach more and more of a saree that if you are already at spiralling looks as a wedding guest.

Our not-so-hidden routine is to run some constant checks through the Mili actress's photo grids and just this morning a fresh serve with no fashion drama rolled up. The definition of grace is here as Janhvi posted pictures of her "Happy day" from Hyderabad. Indeed a very special day for the actress as she is all prepared and excited to mark her debut in the South Indian film industry with NTR 30.

Janhvi Kapoor's green and glorious look

The 26-year-old has made saree her thing a hundred times and this comes as another look that caught our interest. If it is all about owning all of the ethnic glow for you too, take a look at her Ekaya Banaras ensemble.

Janhvi's classy handwoven saree featured real silver zari, truly so exquisite! Her motif-rich saree bore a contrasting brownish-red border and was teamed with a monotone light green sleeveless blouse which was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Also, commit a couple of accessories to your shopping list for the month. Do you like Janhvi's ring and jhumkis from Falguni Mehta's Jadau Jewellery? Pick some perfects such as uncut diamond earrings adorned with antique Basra pearls and emeralds to give your look a dose of gold. Her statement gold lotus ring too was lovely with rose cuts and Basra pearls.

Trust us, her hairdo and makeup are so appealing, you will want to try it out right away. Janhvi's side part hairdo and monotone soft pink makeup are matte and flawless.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

