Janhvi Kapoor's Fjolla Nila dress is the kind of yellow that makes us go 'yay' right now; Check out its cost

Ain't no sunshine without a new style lesson every day. And, when it comes from Janhvi Kapoor, aren't we curious? Since we're at the vertex of the festive season, you know our present routine and how it takes almost no minute to be drawn into something new. We're not up to taking breaks from sartorial influences and it is helping us score good glow-ups. The Mili actress's style is a hub for inspirations. Now you can get on board with some fun with yellow.

To look stylish can be our dream at times but this season is all about looking dressy and doll-like just like what you often see on Pinterest. Since dresses are taking our party looks by storm extremely often, this look from Janhvi is the new kind of spice you need. Often cocooned by the charms of a figure-hugging ensemble, the Bollywood girl donned a Fjolla Nila 'Ador' dress for an event outside Mumbai.

The proof that it is chic is in all the features of the Rs. 14,270 satin ensemble. One would agree how the cut-out trend has evolved to be the most fashion-forward not just in summer but surprisingly in the conversations of winter parties. What is truly trendless right now, anyway?

Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a Fjolla Nila maxi dress

As the fantasies of looking like a sexy stunner go on, this monotone one-shoulder dress is the one to compliment your figure. It has a single long sleeve and a cut-out on the side. Want to position your look as top-tier in terms of accessories as well? Go for gold as the Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio gave the 25-year-old textured danglers.

If you want a big dose of yellow, pick earrings and pumps to wrap up your night-out look. A quick walk through the internet will show you how colour-blocking is back on the fashion track. Do you want to think something along those lines and keep your look loud?

Janhvi rocked tawny brown embellished pumps instead. Her wavy hairdo was laced with dye and her makeup was shimmery and glossy with her eyelashes that looked like the prettiest highlight.