Janhvi Kapoor's floral Balmain dress for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities evokes the beauty of a rose garden

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently hosted a lavish pre-wedding celebration aboard a luxurious cruise ship in the scenic backdrop of Italy. The star-studded event was graced by the who's who of Bollywood, including the elegant Janhvi Kapoor. She recently shared a delightful glimpse of her experience through a photo dump. The actress gave a sneak peek into her glamorous attire and the picturesque surroundings.

Janhvi is, indeed, a fashion icon for Gen Z, with her versatile wardrobe often leaving us in awe. Whether she’s strutting down the red carpet in a glamorous gown or keeping it chic for a casual day out, she never fails to make a statement and her latest photo dump is a validation of that. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning outfit from Italy which perfectly captures the essence of the celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral outfit

Janhvi Kapoor, for her day out in Italy, turned heads in a breathtaking ensemble from Balmain’s coveted spring/ summer collection 2024. The stunning mini dress featured a white base adorned with vibrant red floral motifs all over and it captured our attention from every angle. The sweetheart plunging neckline of the full-sleeved dress added a hint of sensuality.

One of the defining features of The Good Luck Jerry actress' ensemble was a corseted bodice adorned with delicate front buttons. It accentuated her silhouette and the outfit’s exaggerated and structured waistline added a dash of drama to her overall look. Janhvi’s dress was a perfect choice for a leisurely day out on the sun-kissed streets of Italy. The floral dress is also ideal for events like garden parties or tea gatherings.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Mili actress let her ensemble take centre stage by pairing her ensemble with minimalistic accessories, including dainty earrings. Complementing her Balmain dress, the actress opted for Schutz leather pumps in beige, giving her tall frame a few extra inches.

In the make-up department, the Gunjan Saxena actress opted for a fresh, radiant complexion that served as a base for her understated glam. She opted for blushed cheeks adding a natural flush, nude lips, and subtle smokey eyes for that extra charm. Her feathered brows framed her face beautifully, adding a touch of softness to her overall look. Her locks cascading down in loose waves also gave a romantic touch to her ensemble.

Overall, Janhvi Kapoor’s floral dress offers endless styling possibilities. The stylish outfit can be worn on various occasions, making it a versatile and classic addition to any wardrobe with the right accessories and make-up.

