Janhvi Kapoor's Guapa monokini and bucket hat matches stylishly with the Maldivian waters; Guess the price

Jackets are key, says everybody and not Janhvi Kapoor. Interesting how winter looks a lot like neon and pretty. Currently brightening the skies and waters of Soneva Jani in Maldives, the Mili actress is all for the bikini life and she looks radiant. Thank god it's Friday and we can't wait to cool off from all the desi and dresses shopping buzz that's springing up so perennially. Make a splash with the gone trend but the unforgettable one.

This holiday season, walk in the train of peppy perfection with hues and prints you may never want to part ways with. Planning for a trip just got a little edgier. It's happening and we know that the swimsuit season is here. Beach calling? We love to be the bearer of the best news and look at what we found yesterday. Meagan Concessio curated a fabulous, sexy look for Janhvi.

To all those who are seeking for a change of vibe from co-ordinated bikini top and bottoms that are plain monotone and print-free, check out this set from Guapa. Take your pick from the best and just get yourself to look like a sexy beach bum. This Moss Bloom monokini from the Summer Resort 2023 'P.O.N.D.I collection' comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,900 and is an exciting pick for it has a bodycon fit, plunging V neckline, side cut-outs, double straps, and back tie-straps.

Janhvi is a fabulous Guapa girl in a monokini styled with bucket hat

Do you love this already? We do too! Great fashion minds think alike and tend to fall in love with the same outfits. Floral print is always on top of our style vocabulary and now French checks inspired by the cacti of Puducherry have entered the list. The Bollywood Celebrity fashion stylist and Bidipto Das who assisted her with styling this look also showed us what is just as perfect to accessorise a monokini with, a bucket hat which was extremely popular in spring/summer 2022 .