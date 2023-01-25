Janhvi Kapoor's Gucci shoulder bag and back-to-black look have our attention
Janhvi Kapoor stylishly wrapped up her all-black look with a leather-made accessory. Have you seen her recent look?
You could say hellos are always in order for a black dress. It is beginning to look a lot like 2023 finally with the designer fashion runs for us to soak in through the diaries of Haute Couture week in Paris. Driven by drama, animal energy, colour pops and more, we breathed in all the fun and unconventional glamour. Janhvi Kapoor's off-the-ramp look from last night is also something for us to note. We honestly don't want to sign off from the bodycon dress era and that's the kind of joy we want forever.
Celebrating togetherness and fashion is something we adore and it only takes a second for us keen souls to be looped in on the glorious party night looks. Yesterday a few B-town celebrities were invited over to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Mumbai residence for the couple's anniversary bash. Everyone loves black from Janhvi, Varun, Anil Kapoor to Manish Malhotra and others. Their common style code didn't disappoint and Sara Ali Khan chose pink and blue instead.
Janhvi Kapoor in a bodycon dress is a sign of slay
Now here's how you can structure your party look into a complete moment. All simple tips and lots of love for black are all the delight from the start to the end of this style lesson. Giving us a case for winter fashion is the Mili actress in a maxi dress which also had long sleeves. That much-needed cosy offering.
Keep the appeal alive with a python shoulder bag from Gucci shoulder bag (Also approved by Khushi Kapoor) which comes with a textured finish, a chain strap and gold-hued studs. Made from leather and a piece of luxury, this expensive item can thoroughly style various looks for you. What next? Style in the words of Instagram-worthy charm with a pair of strappy stilettos. The 25-year-old put on a pair of mini earrings and tons of makeup is what we could see from the lash lifts- mascara, nude brown lipstick, and black eyeliner. Her mane, on the other hand, was a reminder that not all hairstyles demand time and intense effort. This look works for when you have time constraints and prefer an effortless hairstyle.
Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Stacy Gomes chats up about her working streak with Ananya Panday, an easy makeup hack and more
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more