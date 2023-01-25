Janhvi Kapoor's Gucci shoulder bag and back-to-black look have our attention

You could say hellos are always in order for a black dress. It is beginning to look a lot like 2023 finally with the designer fashion runs for us to soak in through the diaries of Haute Couture week in Paris. Driven by drama, animal energy, colour pops and more, we breathed in all the fun and unconventional glamour. Janhvi Kapoor's off-the-ramp look from last night is also something for us to note. We honestly don't want to sign off from the bodycon dress era and that's the kind of joy we want forever.

Celebrating togetherness and fashion is something we adore and it only takes a second for us keen souls to be looped in on the glorious party night looks. Yesterday a few B-town celebrities were invited over to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Mumbai residence for the couple's anniversary bash. Everyone loves black from Janhvi, Varun, Anil Kapoor to Manish Malhotra and others. Their common style code didn't disappoint and Sara Ali Khan chose pink and blue instead.

Janhvi Kapoor in a bodycon dress is a sign of slay

Now here's how you can structure your party look into a complete moment. All simple tips and lots of love for black are all the delight from the start to the end of this style lesson. Giving us a case for winter fashion is the Mili actress in a maxi dress which also had long sleeves. That much-needed cosy offering.