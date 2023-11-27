Janhvi Kapoor's HOT pink saree is your ultimate pick for wedding season; bridesmaids take notes

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood popular figure, never ceases to wow us with her infectious personality. Her unmistakable infatuation with mesh dresses, embellished with glittering crystals has recently become a mesmerizing sight in the world of Western fashion. The Bawaal actress' latest appearances, however, have taken a wonderful turn towards the traditional side, with her donning tissue sarees on many occasions.

And now, prepare to be wowed by her latest fashion statement, which she sweetly shared on her Instagram account: a lovely pink saree. Janhvi Kapoor emanates elegance and brilliance with its elegant drapery and exquisite tone. So, stay tuned as we dive into the specifics of her fascinating traditional selections, and be ready to be enchanted by her ever-changing fashion journey.

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she wraps herself in the hot pink-hued saree

The Dhadak fame has once again captivated us with her stunningly beautiful beauty in a bright pink saree. She chose a sheer saree with an exquisite floral theme that was nicely adorned with sequins this time. The saree's border was embellished with a line of opaque sequins, which added a touch of glitz to the entire look.

Janhvi completed the outfit by wearing a similar hot pink bustier. The bustier had a square neckline and hung nicely on broad straps, giving the classic outfit a contemporary twist. This gorgeous Shikaar Bagh saree displayed Janhvi's exquisite sense of style and her ability to easily carry any outfit with grace and elegance.

The statement jewelry for the pink saree...

The Good Luck Jerry star, who knows how to elevate her saree outfits did so with gorgeous statement jewelry. The neckpiece was a stunning showpiece, with dazzling stones set in a delicate pink shade that added an ethereal touch. The neckpiece was embellished with mint green pearls that softly dripped from it, producing a mesmerizing appearance, to lend a sense of elegance. Janhvi didn't stop with the neckpiece; she also donned similar earrings, which completed the ensemble wonderfully.

Tanya Ghavri, the stylist who created this fashion-forward combination, once again displayed her ability in designing head-turning designs. This saree ensemble became an amazing head-turner thanks to Janhvi's exceptional fashion sense and Tanya's styling magic, leaving all truly mesmerized.

Janhvi Kapoor not only looked stunning in her saree and spectacular neckpiece, but her makeup was also on point. Savleen Kaur Manchanda, her makeup artist, produced a stunning look for her with a dewy finish makeup base that gave her a luminous glow. Janhvi's brows were precisely filled in, highlighting her lovely features, and her eyes sparkled with mesmerizing pink makeup. Her lips were bathed in a lovely peach-colored hue to finish the look, providing a hint of freshness to her entire appearance. Her locks into delicate curls made her entire look seem like an ideal blend of immaculate makeup and a gorgeous hairdo.

The Mimi fame's fashion choices continue to excite and enchant us, and we can't wait to see what she comes up with next. Her saree ensembles never fail to impress, and this time she SLAYED it. Kapoor mastered the saree look with ease, leaving us in awe of her exquisite style.

