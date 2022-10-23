Janhvi Kapoor's House of CB jumpsuit is a sheer party style treat; Yay or Nay?

There's joy everywhere. So is glamour, love, and light, all inevitable. Here's hoping this feeling stays and grows to immeasurable lengths. The Bollywood bunch is hopping from one Diwali bash to another and Janhvi Kapoor is tackling it so smoothly. We're impressed, she's promoting Mili and is dripping in sparkle at Manish Malhotra's party. All these beautiful nights are getting longer, merrier, and chicer. We hate to make decisions when we have a galore of ensembles to pick but looks like our days won't be any less packed.

While ethnic ensembles are getting major and easy approvals, here's something we want for our next party night. If only this jumpsuit came straight into our closet already to get its permanent membership. Celebrity fashion stylist and the fashion girl together brought a pick of our dreams from House of CB. Looking like an absolutely spiffy package, Janhvi was seen in a monotone ensemble.



The one-piece looked tight-fitted and it had us at black. Also, the list does it justice with straight-fit trousers as well. This one ain't festive but beautifully stunning for a date night too. It had two straps and the boned bodice is what makes it what it is. The 'Mylene' jumpsuit featured a velvet corset and a scoop neckline, and its structured fit was even more accentuated with sheer details.



And, when your ensemble meets accessories, it only gets better. Janhvi picked black sunnies, you could opt for the same or vamp it up with neon accessories. She donned gold drop earrings and black pointed-toe pumps. The 25-year-old tied up her hair into a sleek ponytail and she very well had an on-point makeup wearable for many gatherings. Her makeup also had a dewy glow, peach lipstick, and black eyeliner, and her eyelashes looked loaded with mascara.

