Janhvi Kapoor’s Lashkaraa sharara set reminds us why lilac is a love language

From its lilac color to its elaborate embroidery, Janhvi Kapoor’s Lashkaraa sharara set has everything we’d want in a dreamy outfit. Scroll on for the complete breakdown of the look.

by Ayushi Balani   |  Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:29 PM IST  |  4K
Janhvi Kapoor’s Lashkaraa sharara set reminds us why lilac is a love language
Janhvi Kapoor’s Lashkaraa sharara set reminds us why lilac is a love language

When it comes to ethnic wear, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to grab attention with her fail-safe off-duty picks and iconic sartorial traditional picks. In fact, Janhvi has been known to slay in everything from a classic kurta set, and playful dresses to her out-of-the-box outfits. This time she was spotted in a sharara set by a luxury label called Lashkaraa. Keep reading to know how the Mili actress styled her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in a lilac Lashkaraa sharara set

Janhvi Kapoor in a lilac Lashkaraa sharara set

Janhvi Kapoor has been stepping out for multiple promotional events for her latest Bollywood starrer called Mili. This time the actress decided to go indo-western and picked a divine Periwinkle Embellished Crop Sharara Set from the ‘Garden of Serenity’ collection of a luxury brand called Lashkara. The brand is known for its modern approach to luxurious ethnic wear for effortlessly chic outfits with a touch of tradition. The lilac color of the outfit certainly gives it a calming vibe. However, the sexy crop-top style blouse of the outfit has to be the winner of the outfit. The sleeveless blouse features a deep V neckline, and intricate floral embroidery, with pearl detailing on the hem. When teamed up with a matching embroidered sharara and a sheer embroidered dupatta, the ensemble becomes a wedding season staple. Janhvi styled the dupatta like a flowy cape or jacket cover-up which gives the outfit a dreamy look. (Stylist: Tanya Ghavri)

Janhvi in a lilac Lashkaraa sharara set

The sharara set also grabs our attention because of its subtle lilac color and all-over intricate floral embroidery that features shades of purple, yellow, green, blue, and pink. To further accentuate her aesthetic, Janhvi added a pair of matching earrings by Golden Window. For her hair and makeup, she went with effortless curls and a glam face with coral hues that features a shimmer eye shadow, glossy lipstick, and her signature long lash look. 

If you are planning a look for the next wedding to attend, ditch the basic lehengas and take cues on how to slay in a dreamy sharara set, like Janhvi’s lilac fit. 

Janhvi’s lilac look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Ananya Panday SLAYS in an Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress

 

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!