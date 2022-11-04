Janhvi Kapoor’s Lashkaraa sharara set reminds us why lilac is a love language

When it comes to ethnic wear, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to grab attention with her fail-safe off-duty picks and iconic sartorial traditional picks. In fact, Janhvi has been known to slay in everything from a classic kurta set, and playful dresses to her out-of-the-box outfits. This time she was spotted in a sharara set by a luxury label called Lashkaraa. Keep reading to know how the Mili actress styled her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in a lilac Lashkaraa sharara set

Janhvi Kapoor has been stepping out for multiple promotional events for her latest Bollywood starrer called Mili. This time the actress decided to go indo-western and picked a divine Periwinkle Embellished Crop Sharara Set from the ‘Garden of Serenity’ collection of a luxury brand called Lashkara. The brand is known for its modern approach to luxurious ethnic wear for effortlessly chic outfits with a touch of tradition. The lilac color of the outfit certainly gives it a calming vibe. However, the sexy crop-top style blouse of the outfit has to be the winner of the outfit. The sleeveless blouse features a deep V neckline, and intricate floral embroidery, with pearl detailing on the hem. When teamed up with a matching embroidered sharara and a sheer embroidered dupatta, the ensemble becomes a wedding season staple. Janhvi styled the dupatta like a flowy cape or jacket cover-up which gives the outfit a dreamy look . (Stylist: Tanya Ghavri)

The sharara set also grabs our attention because of its subtle lilac color and all-over intricate floral embroidery that features shades of purple, yellow, green, blue, and pink. To further accentuate her aesthetic, Janhvi added a pair of matching earrings by Golden Window. For her hair and makeup, she went with effortless curls and a glam face with coral hues that features a shimmer eye shadow, glossy lipstick, and her signature long lash look.

If you are planning a look for the next wedding to attend, ditch the basic lehengas and take cues on how to slay in a dreamy sharara set, like Janhvi’s lilac fit.

Janhvi’s lilac look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

