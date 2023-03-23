Janhvi Kapoor's Le Superbe slip dress is your fantastic bet for a floral glam day; Can you guess its cost?

The floral fantasy land. No double-checking required, backed by Janhvi Kapoor and raved about by us. Prints have an unshakeable grip on us and just as Spring follows up on its yearly-return-routine, there's a very practical look we want to re-create. Janhvi Kapoor jetted-back to Mumbai airport after a morning well-spent with team NTR 30. If your shopping-list needs a sweet something and more glow, we've signed you up to this free style course of ours that can be counted on for a very sunny day.

When it comes to style, Janhvi inclines to a mixed set like jeans, kurtas, sarees to name a few but her breezy dresses are equally out of this world. Back to her city from Hyderabad, the multilingual actress donned a Le Superbe colourful dress this afternoon. Date glam or brunch, get tempted already. Would you stop wearing this dress? It says, "travel with me" to us. We heard that and are ready to do a little more with its appeal. To give your style a trend-forward statement, you can opt for this Bessette midi dress with a sling bag.

Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a dress

Here is the girl who styled her lightweight and flower printed satin dress with a deep neckline, gathered bust and adjustable double shoulder straps. No ifs and buts to add this Rs. 24,597.07 attire to your closet this season? Check out Nordstrom. Is this the only treat we're letting you in on? Her suede loafers called 'Babouche Charms Walk' were bought from Loro Piana for Rs. 81,605.04. It may be stylish but doesn't look impressive with her dress. Not impressed with this styling angle, not forgotten yet.

Sometimes, loafers may not be the best choice. If you want to pleasantly surprise yourself with styling this slip dress, trade this flat footwear for a pair of stilettos that match. Janhvi kept her look simple with hoop earrings. Wavy hairdo and pink makeup, we bet you feel the same, she looks like a cutie.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

