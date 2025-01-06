Janhvi Kapoor’s look in gray top and black pants is perfect to run quick errands in city

Spotted in the city yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gave us a whole new level of style inspiration for those busy errand days when you want to look casually stylish without much effort. While Varun exuded his usual boy-next-door charm, Janhvi stole the show with her cool and casual outfit, which is bound to become your go-to look for running errands in the city. Let’s take a closer look at Janhvi’s outfit.

Janhvi chose a gray body-hugging top for her outfit. With long sleeves and a turtleneck that clings in all the right places, the top was sleek, tight, and oh-so-stylishly breathtaking. The body-hugging silhouette not only highlighted her figure but was also comfortable enough to navigate a busy day in the city. Whether you’re running errands or meeting friends, this top is perfect for chic outings without trying too hard.

To complete the outfit, Janhvi paired the top with black fitted pants that quite literally held everything together. Not too tight, not too loose—these pants were the ideal balance. When paired with the bodycon top, they created a look that was both effortless and chic. The fit and elongated effect on her legs made the pants a perfect match for the sleek and stylish top.

Now, let’s talk about footwear. Janhvi opted for an immaculately clean pair of white shoes that added a fresh, modern touch to her look. As for accessories, the Bawaal actress kept it understated and elegant with tiny stud earrings. These added just the right amount of sparkle without drawing too much attention, allowing the focus to remain on her sleek outfit.

When it came to makeup, Janhvi kept it super minimal, and we’re completely here for it. She went with blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, and a smoothened pout that added a touch of freshness. Her brows were perfectly groomed, framing her face beautifully, but it was the soft, glowing finish of her makeup that stole the show.

Light, radiant, and royal—her makeup was a flawless complement to her outfit. Janhvi styled her hair in a gorgeous half-tied hairstyle—neither too effortless nor too overdone, striking the perfect balance.

Understated yet lovely, Janhvi Kapoor once again showcased the essence of simple chic. With a form-fitting gray top, minimalist accessories, and clean makeup, this look perfectly embodies those times when you want to look put-together without the hassle. So, the next time you step out for errands, channel Janhvi’s vibe—because when in doubt, less is more, and she’s got the formula down to perfection.

