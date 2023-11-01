Janhvi Kapoor's look in strapless gown is all about sparkle and glamor; channels a retro old-world charm

If the young and gorgeous Gen-Z actors have perfected one thing, it's the skill of turning heads with their flawless fashion sense. And none other than the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor leads the pack. We've all seen Janhvi's unending passion for dazzling silver dresses, and now she's done it again! But she's pushed it up a level this time with a totally new style. The manner in which she carries herself in her sparkling outfit is incredibly inspirational.

Janhvi Kapoor understands how to pull it off. She made heads turn with her recent Instagram post in an intriguing and oh-so-glittery gown that got everyone talking. But it wasn't simply her red carpet style that drew us in. Her after-party gown was the true star of the evening. Janhvi's fashion sense is typically impeccable, and this time was no different. Let's decode her style.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glistening sparkly gown

The actress attended the event wearing an elegant silver gown that complemented her beauty. The strapless design showed off her shoulders while the floor-length skirt gave a glamorous flair. Subtle sparkling details on the dress added a touch of glamour befitting a star on the red carpet. She looked refined yet stylish, effortlessly pulling off the stunning look.

Divulge into the details of Janhvi’s hair, makeup and accessories

Now, let's talk about Good Luck Jerry actress' hair and cosmetics, which were flawless. Marce Pedrozo beautifully designed her hairstyle, which comprised basic open loose locks that effortlessly framed her face. Her hair's natural and unconstrained nature provided a sense of casual elegance to her whole appearance.

Savleen Kaur Manchanda, the skilled makeup artist, performed her magic on her. The Roohi actress’ makeup was brilliant, allowing her lovely skin to show through. Her eyes were enhanced with a lovely blend of brown eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara. Not to mention her lips, which looked extremely lovely with a glossy pink lipstick.

The actress chose a basic approach to accessorizing. She realized that with her attire already glistening with glitter, less is more. Her lone accessory was a gorgeous green stone finger ring, which added a touch of elegance and color to her look. This pick matched her appearance without dominating it. Janhvi finished off her look with a pair of simple black heels.

Her accessories were kept simple, allowing her gown to take center stage, demonstrating her exceptional fashion sense and awareness of balance. Janhvi Kapoor fully understands the art of balancing beauty with simplicity.

