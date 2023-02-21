Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra lehenga is all the bling to ring into for a wedding reception look

To shine is to live. Do you know someone who is perpetually hooked to sparkle? Tell us you know it is Janhvi Kapoor. Back in her favourite designer's creation, she's unstoppable with influencing. Sartorial offerings in February have been generous with desi inspirations that boomed with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding celebrations and as the month marches towards an end, the saga would merely mean incomplete without the Mili actress's contribution. There she goes, adding to the history of magic and dazzling as always.

A hot look has landed in town and we're here to get maximum notes from it. The 25-year-old proved sequins and metallic cannot stop being a vibe. Taking over every and on repeat, we found these details on her lehenga from Manish Malhotra. We relate to this love as her attire here can unabashedly toot its own horn for its offerings are not only boundless but also fashionable.

Janhvi Kapoor looks magical in a lehenga

Our fantasy to look the best dressed at a wedding reception stays undone until we don this ritzy silver attire. We're not starved for inspiration and that's all that you and we need to have on top of our minds. Sign off from the treasure hunt and let's get to handling our own jaw from dropping because that's how ravishing we're going to look.

The Roohi actress looked striking in a monotone outfit which was combined with a halterneck and plunging neckline crop top, a high-waisted skirt cut into a mermaid silhouette and an organza dupatta. This tale of triple awesomeness has sequin contributions in copious amounts.

As you re-create this look, you also need to think of accessories. Do not overthink building an exaggerated jewelled look. Since this is the last stretch of putting your look together, smartly include a pair of drop earrings and that's about it. Do not clutter it up with a necklace, bracelets or anything more. Janhvi opted for a shimmery look with her eyeshadow but was majorly packed with black eyeliner and mascara. For lipstick, swipe on shades of nude or peach.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's Arpita Mehta saree has turned us into ruffled romantics