Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra lehenga looks pure gold and beautifully desi chic

It's good to glow. It's good to be in a lehenga. Gotta love an ensemble that has it all and shows it all. It's seriously so stylish and that's the hint we want you to get from this story. Lehengas begone is the statement we never want to hear and to take this fondness forward we have a lesson that could be the ultimate espresso (glam boost) your style needs. A desi inspiration for a desi you as you march into the unending wedding so-called-season. Get ready just as Janhvi Kapoor did to combine her latest lehenga look.

The Mili actress proved that looking stunning doesn't have to be hard or based rather on bright colours. Allow subtle shades into your style, trust this star power, will you? It perhaps comes as no-brainer that Janhvi is a forever Manish Malhotra muse. Her ethnic look was festive enough and elegance is what is non negotiable here. It's more like she knew what we were yearning for and how is our heart so in for it?

Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a lehenga set

Look forward to mesmerising days as you dress up in this three-piece ivory and gold blend ensemble. The 25-year-old's 'Happy Pongal' look featured a sleeveless plunging neckline cropped and a not-so plain blouse which had a very striking embroidered hem. Should you need a lovely skirt, take this tissue-made number which comes with gold polka dots. All laid out in splendid abundance, it was also regal with a dupatta which was rich in gold zari work which drew out floral patterns and there was a border to amplify its appeal.

Styling options just don't stop and end at an outfit. Happy look, happy you? The accessory effect is something to talk about. These just hit right even without a necklace, if you have noticed. Celebrities are going out and about and to the red carpet as well sans necklace. No more necklaces is a very-supported trend. Janhvi's choices were a studded maang tikka and drop earrings.