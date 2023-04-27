Janhvi Kapoor's Marc Bouwer green cut-out gown proves she is the ultimate bombshell queen

Janhvi Kapoor's picture-powered social media is our go-to base for style inspiration. Last night, everything felt right as she put up a storm of stories in a green gown. The idea of rocking up an of- the-moment trend is anything but intimidating and she who is a daring soul and often strides out from movie promotions to party nights and red carpet appearances remains unstoppable. The Bawaal actress's look for an event indeed struck its chord with us in a pattern no cut-out outfit ever could. Do you want to know how? Read all the details given below.

This look of hers followed into her style's signature, that is, to make a saucy statement. And, so she not only executed that she is the star of bodycon dresses but also the one who thoroughly aces the cut-out aesthetic. These are examples of fine fashion and Janhvi gets them right all day, every day. Join the spotlight too as the Dhadak actress chose to for an event in this hot thing - the super, super tight monotone outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot in a green gown

This edit has the modus operandi you need to access her getup's fine details. You can more than earn the risqué title as it is no complex art form to replicate this look. As dedicated learners of Janhvi's style our eyes are trained on blocking out external inspirations. Her look styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani delivered an air of oomph and who would ever want to do away with a gown so glamorous? And, when a woman of undeniable charm has a world that adores her, we know she is doing it all too damn right.

Leave no gown like this one on the store shelves alone. Janhvi's outfit was designed by fashion and costume designer, Marc Bouwer who is based in New York City. We are convinced that it was supremely sexy because of the features that included a turtleneck, straps, multiple cut-outs displayed in different shapes and an elongated trail.

Too head over heels? We know why. A tantalising outcome was not lost here and we will come back to this look over and over again to grace the many occasions we have in the pipeline to show up in style. The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress's look put no hard pass on sparkle as she introduced us to her many rings opted from Raf Fine Jewelry and Prakshi Fine Jewelry and Christian Louboutin embellished Pigalle Follies Strass 120 pointed-toe pumps of rusted gold hue. Where are the other jewels gone? Should you take a page out of all of Janhvi's previous and present looks, she is incredibly adept at often achieving looks sans necklaces.

Her makeup and hairdo didn't disappoint. No move of subtlety was appreciated here. The 26-year-old applied nude pink lipstick, peach and tint of brown-concocted pigment, eyeliner and mascara.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

