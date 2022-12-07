Janhvi Kapoor's Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu dresses prove December sparkles are a thing

Some sparkle just in time for Christmas. How wonderful, isn't it? It's difficult to think of a more stylish, symbolic, downright slay, and more stellar ensemble than a dress. Talking about all that are best right now is Janhvi Kapoor's latest looks from Dubai. We're on a dressing high wanting a full throttle of oomph for us and you. How do you like it? This no-fail guide also takes into account that winter is here and the cumulative demand for a comforting layering option isn't ignored.

Who could even think of being done with dressing up when we have these simple looks to test out? So with this in mind, what is also acceptable is that no colour doesn't work this month. Let us walk through the wondrous route of white, and black, and get the glitz that we deserve. The Mili actress is making LWD (Little white dress) and LBD (Little black dress) a thing again in a very sparkly spirit. She looks radiant, and you too can, not once but twice. You're in good company this time.

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to shine on this party season in dresses

The first of her shoots featured a look styled by Chandini Whabi and team Sanya Kapoor. Both her dresses were chosen from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. We can see why and so can you. These are extra stunning. Janhvi rocked a sleeveless dress which was topped off with a blazer that had peak lapels. The embellished studs on the pieces from Fall Winter 2022 collection also show hints of blue play as beautiful highlights here which truly is the party essential. She also dazzled with Aldo's Rs. 13, 999 crystal-embellished and pointed-toe silver sling-back heels and studded earrings.

Don't just take our word for how popular a mini black dress can be. There's not a single day we don't get proof. Today was just another but the one that we love loads. The 25-year-old's second look was styled by Meagan Concessio who opted for a one-piece ensemble from the Turkey-based boutique. It included a leg of mutton sleeves and a crystal-embellished neckline which was so sexy and shiny. The dress from the Fall Winter 2020-21 collection was a total party to look at with an asymmetric hemline that had a tiny-looking pin placed right there. For a disco-inspired look, you can also choose earrings, rings, and pumps that can give you lashings of light and allure. And, how about a pair of stockings for a bombshell like you?