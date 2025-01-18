Janhvi Kapoor's pink embroidered suit at airport is testament to fact that true beauty lies in simplicity

Janhvi Kapoor has taken the already high bar of airport fashion to new heights with her ethnic twist. The actress was heading to Kerala to shoot for her next film, Param Sundari, and exuded desi vibes in her jaw-dropping looks. Well, she looked like just what the title of her film says, “Param Sundari.”Let's decode her outfit.

Recently seen at the airport, the actress captivated everyone in a beautiful pink suit that perfectly combined traditional style with contemporary elegance. Her radiant look was truly hard to miss.

Janhvi’s outfit featured a soft pink kurta with full sleeves and a round neckline. The highlight? The delicate white floral embroidery elegantly traced the neckline and hem and was scattered across the fabric. This added a lovely touch of subtle femininity, transforming the classic pink suit into something truly attention-grabbing.

Dressed in a pink outfit teamed with similar pants, Janhvi put together a cohesive look right from head to toe. But her charm didn't just stop there—a magnificent pink dupatta rested elegantly around her neck and tied the whole thing up beautifully. It provided the perfect touch of flair to the outfit’s understated elegance.

It was not just Janhvi Kapoor's outfit that captured everyone's attention; her accessories also got noticed! Janhvi reached for nothing less than a stunning Hermes bag that infused her appearance with all the promise of elegance.

Advertisement

To complete her look, she went with a pair of easy, comfortable, and stylish Kolhapuri wedges that were perfect for traveling during the day. The actress used delicate jewelry that lent an individual touch of gleam without overdoing it in terms of a low-key effect.

Janhvi went with a flawless look for her makeup, using soft pink tones. Janhvi's lips wore a soft pink shade, while the blush hugged her cheeks, allowing the diva’s natural radiance to shine through. For her eyes, Janhvi chose a soft pink eyeshadow to enhance them, with liner and mascara on her lashes to add depth. Her hair was straight and down, rounding out her good ensemble with an effortless sleekness.

Janhvi Kapoor's airport look was a case in point that wearing effortlessly stylish clothes doesn't mean sacrificing comfort. This pink suit set, accessorized by her makeup, served as a fine example of creating a perfect travel outfit by combining elegance, luxury, and ease. The actress proved again that real style doesn't have to be showy; often, it's about understated elegance achieved in a fine, subtle way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor paints a picture of traditional elegance in red saree paired with green blouse worth Rs 1,62,000