Janhvi Kapoor's Pooja Bagaria saree proves she is forever the ace ethnic style girl; Check out its price

Janhvi Kapoor's 'where there is pink, there is paradise look' is a must-see. The festival of colours is over. Move out and let monotone be the miracle you need to see once more. It can change the nuances of your style and guarantee that glamour shall be at an all-time high. When is pink not wearable? The Mili actress reunited with a pink sheer play when she headed as a desi guest to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement which was held in December 2022.

While fashion trends are moving at a curveball pace and some are axed out, sarees have a spot of their own, the unchanging and famous kind. Like most of us, Janhvi is a little too serious about her ethnic looks and if you have a Women's Day dinner to attend tonight, we hope you choose to weave a fabulous look in a saree. When was the last time you said toodles to a saree? We don't have an answer because we've explored how edgy, elegant and everything in between a saree can be.

Janhvi Kapoor looks the prettiest in pink

Recently for a talk show, she proved to be a keeper of sarees when she wore a Pooja Bagaria creation. Her look was an accurate description of fine styling as Priyanka Kapadia Badani stirred up a minimally-accessorised look. All things were pretty here as her Rs. 18,995 pure silk organza attire was designed with a chantilly lace scalloped border. While it was noticeable, her satin strappy and embroidered blouse looked sexy. See you never, full-sleeved blouses because the Spring season had us at hello already.

Her earrings and rings from Razwada Jewels were studded. We do so much to overpack our look with accessories, all for what? To look like an unsweet mess. Good skincare is the best routine and you can complement your skin with makeup. We also recommend you take notes on opting for pink lipstick, blush and eyeshadow. She applied mascara and her hair was styled by Zoe Quiny.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 4 Celebs and their coolest streak of Saint Laurent quilted black bag